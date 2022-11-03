Who is Clemmie Reed in Emmerdale? Who are her parents and why does she live with Dawn?

Clemmie Reed made her first appearance in Emmerdale earlier this year.

She is currently being fostered by Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher.

But who is Clemmie? Who are her parents and is she related to Dawn’s son Lucas?

Who is Clemmie Reed in Emmerdale?

Clemmie Reed is the daughter of Alex Moore and Beth Reed.

Alex is also the father of Dawn Taylor’s son Lucas, meaning Clemmie is Lucas’s half-sister.

She made her first appearance in Emmerdale on July 14 2022.

Alex is Clemmie’s dad (Credit: ITV)

When was Clemmie born?

Clemmie was born around 2015, meaning she’s about the same age as her brother Lucas.

Before Dawn’s life in Emmerdale, she was struggling with drug addiction.

At the time she was in a relationship with Alex and best friends with Beth, who were also addicts.

However Beth and Alex had been having an affair.

Dawn fell pregnant with Lucas and suddenly she stopped hearing from Beth.

Dawn found Clemmie sleeping in a dog (Credit: ITV)

What happened to her mum, Beth?

Earlier this year, Dawn learnt that Beth had died from an overdose.

She attended her funeral where she reconnected with her old friend Jade.

Jade invited Dawn back to her house to celebrate Beth’s life and she agreed.

In the kitchen, Dawn found Clemmie sleeping in a dog bed.

Dawn went to confront Jade and was shocked to find her taking heroin.

Jade explained that Clemmie was Beth’s daughter but Dawn was confused as she never knew Beth had a child.

Dawn refused to leave Clemmie and took her back home.

Dawn and Billy are fostering Clemmie (Credit: ITV)

She was reluctant to call social services but Harriet contacted them, causing Dawn and Harriet to fall out.

Dawn, her husband Billy and son Lucas moved into Home Farm with her dad Will and stepmum Kim.

They began the process of trying to foster Clemmie.

However they realised they needed the permission of Clemmie’s dad.

Dawn soon discovered that Alex was Clemmie’s dad and it explained why she stopped hearing from Beth.

Eventually Dawn and Billy were given custody of Clemmie after Alex agreed.

Millie and Clemmie didn’t get on well (Credit: ITV)

Clemmie and Millie clash

At first Clemmie struggled to adjust to living with Dawn and Billy.

However things really took a turn when Kim’s granddaughter Millie, who is around the same age as Lucas and Clemmie, came to stay.

Clemmie and Millie didn’t get along.

However when Millie claimed that Clemmie bit her, Kim made it clear she didn’t think Clemmie should be living at Home Farm.

Dawn, Billy, Lucas and Clemmie all moved back into Woodbine.

But later Millie confessed that Clemmie didn’t bite her and she caused the injury herself.

Now Clemmie seems to have settled in with Dawn, Billy and Lucas..

Will Clemmie stay with Billy and Dawn?

This week, Alex came back to the village after being released from prison.

He went to visit Dawn and demanded money or he would try and take custody of Lucas and Clemmie.

Who plays Clemmie Reed in Emmerdale?

Clemmie is played by actress Mabel Addison.

Mabel is a part of Articulate Drama School and Agency.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!