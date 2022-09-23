Emmerdale fans have made a dark prediction about Kim‘s granddaughter Millie Tate after she claimed Clemmie bit her.

Millie and Clemmie have been living under the same roof at Home Farm and it’s clear the two girls don’t get long.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, September 22) Millie claimed Clemmie bit her, but fans don’t think that’s true.

Millie is back living at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Millie and Clemmie

Dawn and Billy recently moved into Home Farm and began fostering Clemmie, who is Lucas‘s half-sister.

Just a couple of weeks later Kim’s granddaughter Millie came to stay after her maternal grandmother Hazel ended up in hospital after a fight with Jamie.

Millie and Clemmie have struggled to get along, arguing over a bedroom.

In last night’s scenes, Kim tried to encourage Millie to be kind to Clemmie as she’s going through a tough time.

Although Millie admitted she didn’t like Clemmie, she agreed to try and make her feel welcome.

After Dawn and Billy had a meeting with social services, they were thrilled to learn Clemmie could stay with them.

Millie said Clemmie bit her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Millie is lying

But not long later they heard a scream coming from the living room.

When Dawn, Billy and Kim ran in, Millie claimed that Clemmie had bitten her.

Millie showed Kim the bite mark on her arm and Kim was furious.

However fans think that Millie hurt herself and is trying to blame Clemmie.

#emmerdale who else thinks spoilt child Millie bit herself? — Marilyn (@mallyb78) September 22, 2022

Millie after biting herself and driving Clemmie out 👹#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/gF6KREQDCt — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) September 22, 2022

Kim millie did it herself #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) September 22, 2022

millie bit herself-calling it now — Glow/Vic-TMRW (@GlowstikCosplay) September 22, 2022

Later Kim asked Dawn and Billy to talk about what happened and she expressed her concern at Clemmie’s behaviour, especially as she had hurt Lucas before.

Kim decided she didn’t think it was good for Clemmie to stay.

As Will told Dawn that it was Kim’s house and her decision, she decided to move out with Billy and the kids.

