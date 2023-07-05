Emmerdale: Death storyline for Dan after ‘moment of madness’ turns his world ‘upside down’

Currently in Emmerdale, a man named Lloyd has been stalking Amelia after sending her creepy messages online and now it’s been revealed when Dan lashes out he’s the one who has to face the consequences.

Dan has been striving to protect his daughter and has taken the matter into his own hands despite police warnings. Tonight he will lose it and punch Lloyd.

As a result, Emmerdale will explore the impact of a single punch as Dan faces going to prison.

Dan punches Lloyd (Credit: ITV)

Dan faces prison after punching Lloyd

In Emmerdale, Amelia has been receiving creepy messages from an older man – Lloyd – who subsequently took things even further. He ended up turning up at the salon. He’d watched her beauty tutorial videos and had taken a liking to her.

Once Dan found out what was going on and the police failed to act, Dan turned up at Lloyd’s workplace and told him to stay away.

Tonight (Wednesday, July 5), Dan and Lloyd meet again causing Dan’s anger to rise considerably. Unable to contain himself, Dan hits out.

Lloyd is soon left battling to survive after Dan issues a single punch. Consequently, Dan faces going to prison as Lloyd fights for his life.

Liam has branded the storyline ‘something special’ (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam Fox on Dan’s storyline

Speaking of his involvement in this huge and important storyline, Dan Spencer star Liam Fox firstly revealed: “This storyline is the best I’ve been a part of in all my time in Emmerdale. When it was first discussed with me, I just knew it was going to be something special. The producers have absolutely come up trumps with a story that really does mean something.

“So many of us have been in a situation where we could be put in the same position as Dan. Who wouldn’t want to protect their daughter from unwanted attention? Every day of the week somebody somewhere may strike out to hit someone not knowing what that punch could lead to.

“I just hope we’ve portrayed the story in a way that realistically shows the pain that can be felt on all sides,” he also added.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw also spoke about the storyline. She said: “We want to show the stark reality and devastating impact one punch can have. In a moment of madness, Dan’s world will be turned upside down. His actions could cost him his freedom and more tragically could cost Lloyd his life.

“As the story unfolds, we’ll see Dan battle with the guilt of what he’s done and the impact this one violent act has on his family, friends and the wider community.”

