Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes huge mistake when he lashes out to protect Amelia

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Dan lashes out at creepy Lloyd to protect Amelia from her social media stalking.

As Lloyd fails to stay away after police intervention, Dan takes the matter into his own hands.

But, can Dan get Lloyd to stay away from Amelia in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lloyd turns up at the salon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia’s being stalked

Currently in Emmerdale, Amelia has been uploading social media posts doing make-up tutorials. She’s being doing this so that she can make money to provide for baby Esther.

However, recently she’s been receiving creepy messages alongside the donations sent to her page. Sarah told Amelia to block and delete the messages, with Amelia hiding the messages from Dan.

However, this week Amelia is startled when the person who has been sending the messages, Lloyd, turns up at the salon and traps her.

Fortunately, Mandy turns up just in time to shoo him out. Dan then finds out that Lloyd has Amelia’s number and vows to protect her by calling the police. But, are things about to get worse?

Dan warns Lloyd to stay away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan lashes out to protect Amelia

Next week, Dan’s glad to have Lloyd out of the picture as Amelia confirms that she’s blocked his number.

However, PC Swirling soon turns up and tells Dan that he must let the authorities deal with Lloyd rather than going and threatening him himself.

Dan’s pleased that Amelia is making a success of her social media videos but worries when Lloyd turns up at church.

Lloyd attempts to explain his stalking to Amelia when Dan catches him talking to her. Furious, Dan heads towards Lloyd and punches him in anger.

But, will Dan’s actions only make the situation worse for Amelia? Or, can he successfully warn Lloyd off and get him to stay away?

