Emmerdale's Dan, Amelia, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes huge mistake when he lashes out to protect Amelia

Dan tries to warn Lloyd off

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Dan lashes out at creepy Lloyd to protect Amelia from her social media stalking.

As Lloyd fails to stay away after police intervention, Dan takes the matter into his own hands.

But, can Dan get Lloyd to stay away from Amelia in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia talks to Lloyd on Emmerdale
Lloyd turns up at the salon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia’s being stalked

Currently in Emmerdale, Amelia has been uploading social media posts doing make-up tutorials. She’s being doing this so that she can make money to provide for baby Esther.

However, recently she’s been receiving creepy messages alongside the donations sent to her page. Sarah told Amelia to block and delete the messages, with Amelia hiding the messages from Dan.

However, this week Amelia is startled when the person who has been sending the messages, Lloyd, turns up at the salon and traps her.

Fortunately, Mandy turns up just in time to shoo him out. Dan then finds out that Lloyd has Amelia’s number and vows to protect her by calling the police. But, are things about to get worse?

Dan warns Lloyd to stay away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan lashes out to protect Amelia

Next week, Dan’s glad to have Lloyd out of the picture as Amelia confirms that she’s blocked his number.

However, PC Swirling soon turns up and tells Dan that he must let the authorities deal with Lloyd rather than going and threatening him himself.

Dan’s pleased that Amelia is making a success of her social media videos but worries when Lloyd turns up at church.

Lloyd attempts to explain his stalking to Amelia when Dan catches him talking to her. Furious, Dan heads towards Lloyd and punches him in anger.

But, will Dan’s actions only make the situation worse for Amelia? Or, can he successfully warn Lloyd off and get him to stay away?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Amelia Receives A Creepy Message From A Stranger (22nd June 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is Amelia in danger? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Amelia Spencer Dan Spencer Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

Richard Keys
Disgraced ex Sky presenter Richard Keys marries Lucie Rose, his daughter’s friend 30 years his junior, following split from wife
Meghan Markle looking sombre at Queen's funeral
Fears ‘all hell will break loose’ as Meghan Markle tipped to reveal ‘racist’ royal in her autobiography
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans pose/Rylan on This Morning
Rylan Clark’s response to Nicole Scherzinger’s engagement steals the couple’s thunder
Phillip Schofield looking pensive and cuddling his mum Pat
Reason Phillip Schofield’s mum was admitted to hospital ‘revealed’: ‘It is a lot for anyone’
Nicola Bulley and her husband talking about her
Nicola Bulley’s partner shares his theory of how she ended up in the water
Emmerdale comp image of Rebecca Sarker and the show background plus logo
Emmerdale fans rush to defend Rebecca Sarker after her awards show appearance causes a stir