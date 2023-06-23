Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia’s social media hell intensifies as police are called

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Amelia Spencer faces social media hell as her social media business starts to attract the wrong kind of attention – and a stalker in creep Lloyd. When dad Dan finds out, he’s quick to call the police.

But will Amelia’s stalker be dissuaded by the police’s involvement? And can the law do anything to put a stop to his creepy campaign of harrassment?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Amelia’s social media campaign is going from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Amelia clashes with Noah and Dan over her social media business

Amelia is happy testing her new ring light at the salon. Anxious that she’s getting carried away, Mandy reminds her to keep promoting the business within her make-up tutorials. When she gets a positive response to her latest video, Amelia is overjoyed, and eager to please her fans.

But Dan is furious when he finds out that Amelia has been skipping college. Amelia stands her ground, telling him that she is going to continue using social media to make money.

Also concerned how much time she is spending on her social media, Noah realises that he needs to win her around after Amelia tells him to be supportive or not get involved at all.

After he offers to help her with her college work, the pair make up. But when he sneakily peeks at Amelia’s phone notifications, he’s horrified by what he sees. Amelia is furious at his nosiness.

When Dan returns home, Noah tells him what he’s seen. Amelia argues back, emphasising her ability to handle inappropriate requests. She angrily puts Noah on notice for his meddling.

Dan isn’t happy to discover how much time Amelia has been spending online (Credit: ITV)

‘No.1 fan’ Lloyd pays Amelia a visit

The next day, Amelia is angry at Dan for confiscating her phone and laptop, while Sarah tries to mediate. Just then, a middle-aged-man arrives at the salon, claiming to be a customer.

However, it’s clear that he’s watching Amelia with unhealthy interest. He blindsides her by revealing that he’s actually Lloyd – her top subscriber.

Superfan Lloyd pays Amelia a visit (Credit: ITV)

Amelia is perturbed by the news – having thought that the subscriber she’d been speaking to was a woman. Lloyd demands some alone time with frightened Amelia, trapping her inside.

Fortunately, Mandy returns to save the day. However, once Amelia has calmed down, she insists that she’s not involving her dad. But what will Lloyd do next?

Amelia is concerned by Lloyd’s sudden arrival (Credit: ITV)

Dan calls the police as Lloyd steps up his harrassment

As Lloyd’s messages continue to stream in, he steps up his campaign with a written note. Taking notice, Dan is alerted to Amelia’s predicament.

Realising that Lloyd knows where they live, Dan goes to call the police but distraught. However, Amelia insists that she doesn’t want the police involved.

The next day, Lloyd manages to get hold of Amelia’s phone number. Aghast, Dan puts his foot down and calls the police. Will Amelia’s stalker be deterred?

