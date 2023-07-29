Emmerdale was rocked this week by the death of Jai Sharma’s dad Rishi. Businessman Jai had recently discovered he was adopted putting their relationship under strain.

They had a furious row that ended in Rishi refusing to attend his son’s wedding to Laurel Thomas. However unbeknown at the time, Rishi had changed his mind.

Jai will be forced to make a decision in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

But as he went to attend the wedding he died. Viewers watched last night (Friday July 28) as Jai found his father’s body in devastating scenes.

He refused to accept what had happened and sat cradling his dad’s body until the ambulance service took him away. Now next week Jai will have a decision to make.

As the Sharma family grieves Rishi, Jai has to decide whether to be open about the truth about his biological father. Viewers know that Rishi and Georgia told him the truth this week.

Rishi wasn’t Jai’s biological father – but his biological uncle. Georgia had fallen pregnant with Jai after sleeping with her boss – Rishi’s brother Amit.

Then to save the family honour, Rishi stepped in to marry Georgia. It of course means that newcomer Suni isn’t Jai’s cousin – but his brother.

Next week Jai tells Suni that he doesn’t care about the adoption. He insists he will always see Rishi as his dad.

However he makes the decision not to tell Suni the truth. Jai later opens up to Laurel and tells her he wants to keep the truth about Amit being his father a secret.

Jai found his father’s body in Emmerdale this week (Credit: ITV)

But things don’t go to plan. And when Suni encourages Jai to call Amit about the funeral arrangements, Jai snaps at him.

Keeping the secret clearly weighs heavily on Jai. Later still he snaps at Archie while telling him about Rishi’s death.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola’s touching gesture backfires

But when Tom King returns to the village he hands over a USB drive full of Rishi’s photos, giving the family a chance to share their memories. But will it be enough?

Or will Jai relapse with all the heartbreak and stress?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!