As Nicola unveils the new village bus shelter, chaos erupts between Laurel, Jai and Colin.

But, how does Nicola’s touching gesture backfire in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicola unveils the village bus shelter (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicola unveils tribute to Harriet and Liv

Next week, Nicola’s thrilled when she hears that her new bus stop is ready to be unveiled. However, she’s not happy when Bernice doesn’t seem that excited about the news.

Nicola’s annoyance with her sister causes her to reveal that the bus shelter is actually a memorial for Harriet and Liv. Bernice is stunned by her sister’s thoughtful and rather out-of-character gesture.

Panicking after being let down by the council, Nicola’s spirits are raised when the unveiling brings a large turn out.

Nicola makes an emotional speech as the bus shelter is unveiled. However, soon things erupt into chaos…

Colin causes trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Colin’s arrival causes trouble

As Nicola says her speech to the crowd, chaos erupts as a car screeches whilst pulling up with Colin turning up at the unveiling.

Colin makes a demand to start the unveiling again, frustrated that Nicola started without him. As Colin makes his own, half-hearted speech, the crowd starts to get smaller.

Colin’s furious and lashes out at Laurel and Jai over what happened with Marshall, only for the altercation to be recorded by a reporter.

Soon after, Nicola’s thrilled that Colin’s rage was captured on camera. It’s now trending online, with Colin making quite the spectacle of himself.

However, Laurel’s left feeling uncomfortable as they celebrate Colin’s public downfall.

But, could Colin’s anger towards Laurel and Jai only get worse as a result of this public humiliation?

