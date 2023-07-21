Emmerdale fan theory: Marshall in danger as he exits the village?

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 20), Marshall decided to end things with Arthur and leave the village.

He said one last goodbye to Arthur, Jai and Laurel and left in a car with his auntie and cousin.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Marshall could be in danger as he exits the village.

Marshall broke up with Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marshall left the village

Last night, Marshall wanted to speak to Laurel before her hen do but decided to put it off.

He later attended Jai’s stag do but it was clear that something was off.

As Arthur tried to speak to him about why he was distancing himself from him, Marshall went off for a walk.

Later on, he spoke to Jai outside and explained that he was leaving to live with his auntie.

Pulling Arthur aside, Marshall explained that he still liked him but just as friends.

He was breaking up with him as he hadn’t been happy with him for a while.

Arthur was heart-broken as he watched Marshall leave in a car with his auntie and cousin.

Fans don’t trust Marshall’s auntie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Marshall in danger as he exits?

Marshall’s auntie turned up rather out of the blue after not being around for him for years. Now, fans reckon that Marshall could be in danger.

A new Emmerdale fan theory predicts that Marshall’s auntie wanted to get him away from Arthur and is homophobic just like his father.

One fan commented: “Marshall do not go think it is a ruse to stop you being gay”

Marshall do not go think it is a ruse to stop you being gay #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) July 20, 2023

Something dodgy about that Marshel’S auntie 🧐 #Emmerdale — SG (@SG902110) July 20, 2023

I don't trust Marshall auntie #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) July 20, 2023

A second person commented: “Something dodgy about that Marshall’s auntie”

A third Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “I don’t trust Marshall’s auntie.”

Is Marshall in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Can Marshall’s auntie be trusted?

Marshall’s auntie has caused some fans to be suspicious. She told Marshall that she never abandoned him and that his dad had lied.

But can she be trusted? Or is Marshall in danger? Is his auntie working with his dad?

