Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel interferes – but has she made things worse for Marshall?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Laurel interferes with Marshall’s relationship with his dad much to Arthur’s dismay.

Laurel rings up Marshall’s dad and prompts a seemingly heartfelt reunion between the father and son.

But, has Laurel actually made things worse for Marshall in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marshall’s dad is homophobic (Credit: ITV)

Marshall’s dad wants Marshall to go to boarding school

Currently, Marshall has been doing his best to hide his sexuality from his dad, Councillor Colin.

At Arthur’s LGBTQ+ History event, Councillor Colin turned up to represent the council.

However, he made his views clear to Laurel, highlighting himself as homophobic.

Marshall turned up to watch Arthur’s speech but put his hood up so that his dad wouldn’t see him.

Outside, Arthur met up with Marshall and told him that he would support him if he wanted to be open about his sexuality.

Marshall pretended that he just wanted to be friends with Arthur.

With this, Councillor Colin spotted Arthur holding Marshall’s hand and started throwing dirt on Arthur’s name before dragging Marshall off.

Now, Colin has decided to move Marshall to a boarding school, away from Arthur.

Has Laurel made things worse? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel interferes

Next week, Laurel gets ready to call Marshall’s dad but when Marshall starts crying she realises that something’s seriously upsetting him.

As Colin approaches Marshall, Marshall’s filled with fear.

However, he’s taken aback when his dad gives him a big hug and tells him that he can stay at Hotten Academy.

He can also stay being friends with Arthur.

Laurel’s over the moon to see the father and son reunite but Arthur isn’t so happy.

He tells Laurel that the situation between Marshall and his dad is really bad, making Laurel worry that she’s done the wrong thing by calling up Colin.

Understanding the true extent of Marshall and Colin’s relationship, Laurel heads out with the aim of rectifying her mistake.

Has Laurel put Marshall in danger?

Is Marshall and Colin’s happy reunion tainted?

