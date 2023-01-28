In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Arthur and Marshall nearly kiss but pull away when Marshall’s phone rings.

As the pair get close, Marshall’s dad accidentally breaks up the moment.

Is love in the air for Arthur in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marshall supports Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marshall supports Arthur

Viewers will know that Arthur has a crush on Marshall.

However, Marshall pretended to reciprocate these feelings before announcing that it was all a joke in front of his friends, bullying Arthur for being gay.

Arthur was devastated.

Next week, Marshall changes his tune as he sticks up for Arthur in front of a bully in the café.

Arthur suddenly realises that Marshall isn’t actually the bully he thought he was.

Later on, Laurel calls up the school to understand why Arthur’s LGBTQ+ assembly has been cancelled.

She finds out that one parent complained about the assembly.

Arthur accuses Jai of complaining when he makes an insensitive comment towards Arthur.

Arthur is offended by Jai’s comment and thinks that he’s forcing him to go back into the closet.

Jai feels hurt by Arthur’s suggestion.

Seeing that Arthur’s upset, Marshall offers his support.

But, will this new friendship develop into something more?

Arthur and Marshall get close (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur and Marshall nearly kiss

As Marshall checks up on Arthur, Arthur tells him to be honest or leave him alone.

Marshall takes Arthur’s advice and nearly kisses him.

However, they both are forced to pull away when Marshall’s dad rings him.

Marshall feels awkward and leaves.

Later, Laurel tells an emotional Arthur some upsetting news.

He can do his assembly on one condition.

Some parents will have to remove their children from watching the assembly before it can go ahead.

How will Arthur react?

Will Marshall support him through this upset?

Is love in the air for Arthur and Marshall?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

