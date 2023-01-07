Emmerdale fans have lashed out at the soap for a “disgusting” storyline with Arthur Thomas.

In last night’s episode (Friday January 6), Arthur was the victim of a vile homophobic prank that left him in tears.

Emmerdale fans have hit out at the storyline that sees Arthur bullied for being gay (Credit: ITV)

He was tricked by his crush into admitting his feelings while being filmed by bullies.

And it’s safe to say that viewers are furious at the storyline twist.

Arthur recently came out as gay in a touching storyline.

He was quickly accepted by his friends and family, with fans hopeful of a positive and happy storyline.

However last night’s episode proved that not to be the case.

Over the last week Arthur had opened up to his friend April about his crush on cool kid Marshall at school.

Emmerdale fans slam soap for cruel storyline with Arthur Thomas

She hatched a plan to play Cupid.

With her house inexplicably empty of parents, April threw a party and invited Cathy, Heath and Arthur – and told him to invite Marshall.

But when Marshall turned up, he wasn’t alone.

Instead he had brought two friends – but they weren’t exactly nice.

While they insisted to Arthur’s face that they had no problem with his sexuality, they were secretly plotting behind his back.

Over the night Arthur and Marshall grew closer.

Marshall let Arthur think he was into him and took it even further.

He lured Arthur outside away from the others and asked him: “Do you like me?”

Arthur replied: “I like talking to you. Well, you’re the fittest lad in school, I mean, all the girls fancy you. You must know that?”

With Marshall’s encouragement, Arthur leaned in for a kiss – but he was stopped by the reaction of Marshall’s friends filming from an upstairs window.

One of the bullies shouted: “Urgh, I can’t believe you did that. How did you not throw up?”

“Trust me, I nearly did,” Marshall shouted back revealing it was all a sick prank.

Arthur was set up by the homophobic bullies in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Arthur left devastated by bullies

Heartbroken Arthur ran off as the boys filmed him shouting: “Smile fo the camera gay boy.”

Fans are completely devastated for Arthur and have hit out at the “disgusting” storyline.

One said: “What a disgusting thing to put Arthur through… horrible storyline… just think all the teenage lads struggling with their sexuality…. You could have made this a positive thing… but ruined it… poor Arthur. #Emmerdale.”

A second said: “I’m so disappointed with how #emmerdale has treated Arthur’s coming out storyline tonight, why not keep it a positive experience?”

A third said: “That was awful!!! Poor Arthur #emmerdale should be ashamed of that storyline teens have a hard enough time coming out at school as it is show Arthur some love and tell the audience it’s ok #loveislove.”

A fourth said: “I can’t watch this anymore. Full of vile, horrible people. It’s just nonstop misery.”

Someone else defended the storyline, writing: “Realistic, unfortunately. I hope #Emmerdale can show Arthur being strong and overcoming this.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

