Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2023? Who’s joining and returning to the Dales?

After a huge 50th anniversary year in 2022, which saw plenty of deaths and exits, who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2023?

And is anyone returning to Emmerdale? Or newcomers starting?

Here’s our round-up of who’s coming and going in 2023.

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2023?

Is it time for Priya to leave? (Credit: ITV)

Priya Sharma

Fiona Wade has reportedly quit Emmerdale as Priya Sharma.

Fiona first appeared as Priya in 2011. But it has now been reported that she will be leaving the show.

The news was confirmed by ITV to Digital Spy and Fiona will be leaving to pursue other acting roles.

Although her exit storyline has not been announced, she is believed to be filming her final scenes in the next few months.

After years of drama for Priya, she’s bound to go out with a bang, but will she finally get her happy ending?

Returning

A return for Tracy is expected in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Metcalfe

Tracy‘s off for a while as actress Amy Walsh is on maternity leave with her first baby.

She and Nate have broken up after he cheated with Fiona, who we now know was Vanessa’s girlfriend!

Vanessa was determined to keep Nate and Tracy apart, but she didn’t plan on Tracy taking up a new job in Nottingham.

She has gone to help other struggling new mums to cope, but she will be back at some point.

Although Amy and partner Toby-Alexander Smith are in the baby bubble with their adorable daughter Bonnie, Tracy made a brief return for the 50th anniversary celebrations.

It saw her and Nate hook-up again, but he left her heartbroken when he went back to girlfriend, Naomi.

Tracy’s comeback was temporary and Amy is expected to reprise her role permanently soon. But will she and Nate reunite for a third time?

Vanessa’s absence will only be temporary (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Woodfield

Actress Michelle Hardwick announced she was expecting her second baby earlier this year.

Michelle and wife Kate Brooks already have son, Teddy, who is nearly two. Michelle gave birth to baby Betty in November.

Her maternity leave means Vanessa will be off screens again this year.

Viewers watched as Vanessa decided to take a job in Canada.

She was meant to be going with love interest Suzy, but the pair split up over the lack of trust in their relationship. At the last minute, Vanessa left alone.

It’s not known how long Michelle is expected to take for maternity leave, but it’s thought she’ll be back at the end of 2023.

Laura Norton has left as Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt

It was a busy few months for Kerry Wyatt building up to her recent exit.

She confessed Chloe was in fact her real daughter, who she’d given up at birth. Then she discovered the truth about cheating fiancé Al Chapman.

With life in the village all too much, Kerry decided to leave the village to take a job on cruise ships.

Kerry actress Laura Norton gave birth to her second child, with fiancé Mark Jordon, earlier this year, so the exit was to cover her maternity leave.

Although nothing has been confirmed, she expected to take roughly a year away from the Dales, as she did with her first child.

That would see Kerry returning to the village in November 2023 – but what dramas will she return with this time?

Arriving

Caleb Miligan is Emmerdale’s newest arrival (Credit: ITV)

Caleb Miligan

Emmerdale has not announced any new arrivals to the cast of 2023, however their latest newcomer looks set to be sticking around.

Caleb Miligan, played by Will Ash, made his debut on Christmas Day.

The long-lost brother of Cain and Chas Dingle via mother Faith, is already in the thick of the storylines.

Having been key to Kyle’s killer confession, what does Caleb really want?

We know he and Cain have a long-running feud after Cain went to prison for a crime Caleb committed, but is Caleb out for revenge after Cain banished him from his life?

Speculation has been rife over who Caleb really is with suggestions ranging from an undercover cop to Chloe’s dad! Some even think he’s out to have an affair with Moira to get his own back on Cain.

