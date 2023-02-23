Arthur smiling awkwardly on Emmerdale - inset, he looks shocked and horrified (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
WK9 Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur faces his first heartbreak

Marshall has some bad news in store for Arthur

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that young Arthur Thomas faces his first heartbreak as his feelings for classmate Marshall hit further obstacles.

A recent storyline saw Arthur reveal to his family and friends that he is gay.

At the same time, he has grown close to friend and schoolmate Marshall.

It is clear that Arthur harbours feelings for his friend.

But does Marshall feel the same?

And what heartbreak lies in store for the lovelorn teenager?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Arthur looks happy at the LGBTQ+ Celebration event on Emmerdale
Laurel is proud to see Arthur doing well in the school’s LGBTQ+ celebration (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur is left reeling at Marshall’s heartbreaking revelation

The week finds Arthur on a high, at the village hall LGBTQ+ History Month celebration.

Laurel is proud and supportive to see son Arthur take centre stage.

However, there’s heartbreak in store for Arthur.

When he finds the pair together, Marshall’s dad, Colin, insults Arthur and drags Marshall away.

Later, Marshall tells Arthur that dad is sending him away to boarding school.

Marshall’s dad made it clear that he disapproves of Arthur’s sexuality earlier this month.

He kicked up a fuss at Arthur’s school presentation on LGBTQ+ sexuality, refusing to let Marshall attend.

Marshall's dad looks angry and disapproving on Emmerdale
Marshall’s dad is less than approving of Arthur’s friendship with Marshall (Credit: ITV)

However, Arthur clearly has feelings for Marshall.

The pair almost kissed as they shared a tender moment together.

But Marshall told Arthur that he doesn’t like his friend in that way.

Is Marshall telling the truth, or living in fear of his father?

Arthur and Marshall look tenderly at each other on Emmerdale
Marshall tells Arthur that his dad is planning on sending him away to boarding school (Credit: ITV)

Arthur hides his true feelings for Marshall

Arthur is left reeling at the revelation that Marshall will be leaving the village for boarding school.

However, he is unable to admit the real reason for his upset.

He dismisses his feelings for Marshall, playing his emotions off as just being good friends.

But is the situation as it appears to be?

Will Arthur come clean about his feelings for Marshall?

Can someone talk sense into Colin?

Emmerdale - Arthur Gets The Truth From Marshall

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

