Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Arthur devastated as Marshall humiliates him again

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that, following their near kiss, Arthur is left humiliated when Marshall tells him that he’s not gay.

This comes as he and Laurel face the heat from bigoted parents at school.

In other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Bernice is left fuming when Nicola and Jimmy unexpectedly betray her and Bob over the B&B purchase.

Meanwhile, Charity receives an earth-shattering phone call.

Is Mack’s web of lies about to collapse?

Laurel is forced to tell Arthur that some parents have withdrawn their children from the assembly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Arthur is humiliated by Marshall’s rejection

Laurel is forced to tell Arthur that he can do his LGBTQIA presentation at the school assembly – but only once some parents have withdrawn their children.

This comes as Colin explains to her that other parents have the right to their own values.

Things get heated when Colin tries to use religion as a smokescreen for the families’ anti-gay views.

When she tells him, Arthur is frustrated by Laurel’s behaviour.

He tells her that this isn’t about her.

Marshall arrives to talk to Arthur.

Arthur is humiliated when Marshall stresses that he isn’t gay.

Marshall’s face falls when his dad approaches.

Laurel is left fuming when she realises that Colin is Marshall’s father.

Is there more to Marshall’s rejection than meets the eye?

Pollard breaks the news to hopeful B&B owners Bernice and Bob (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is left fuming at Nicola and Jimmy’s betrayal

Bernice is left seething when she learns that Nicola and Jimmy have bought the B&B.

She confronts Nicola and accuses her of being a traitor.

However, Bob and Bernice can barely believe their luck when they convince Pollard to let them beat Nicola’s offer.

But will they be able to raise the funds they need?

Will Nicola and Jimmy be the proud new owners of the B&B?

A mysterious phone call rocks Charity’s world (Credit: ITV)

A troubling phone call for Charity

Meanwhile, Charity’s world shatters when she receives an unexpected phone call.

But who is calling?

Has she learned the truth about Mack and Chloe?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

