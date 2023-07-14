In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Arthur experiences his first heart break as Marshall ends their relationship.

Marshall decides to call it a day and says goodbye to Arthur before leaving the village.

But, will Arthur get over his break-up with Marshall in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marshall is Arthur’s first boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marshall’s been living with Arthur

Viewers will know that Marshall’s been living with Arthur, Laurel and Jai.

Since befriending Arthur, Marshall’s dad, Colin, didn’t approve of their friendship. Marshall then came out as gay, with Colin trying to send him to a private school and away from Arthur.

Eventually, Laurel took Marshall in with the boys soon getting into a relationship.

However, recently, there has been some obvious tension between the two of them.

Arthur had been angry that Marshall’s presence in the house meant that they couldn’t go to Australia to visit his grandad.

Laurel’s has to remind them both to get on as she can’t deal with them arguing all of the time.

Laurel and Jai support Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur’s heart is broken

Next week, Arthur’s heart is broken when Marshall breaks up with him. Marshall thanks Laurel for allowing him to live with them in their house.

He then gives Arthur a hug goodbye before leaving with his auntie.

Laurel and Jai do their best to comfort Arthur as he breaks down over the loss.

As Gabby finds out about Marshall and Arthur’s break-up, she makes the situation worse by making everything about her.

She fails to be sympathetic as she worries about her own failed love life.

Arthur’s devastated over Gabby’s lack of compassion over his heartbreak.

But, can Arthur learn to get over Marshall? Will his family be able to guide him through his first ever heartbreak?

