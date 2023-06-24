Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby issues chilling threat to ex Nicky as he moves into the village

Unlucky in love Gabby Thomas is going to issue a chilling threat to ex Nicky Miligan next week. The millionaire is going to be rocked to her core by the latest development from lying cheat Nicky.

Viewers know Nicky called off his wedding to Gabby and told her he was gay, blowing up his dad’s plan to destroy the Tate family. He fled – only to return to shove his dad off a cliff – leaving Gabby desperate for revenge.

Gabby Thomas wants revenge on Nicky in Emmerdale – and she’s not happy he’s moving into the village (Credit: ITV)

However now Nicky is back in the village – and next week he makes a decision. He is moving into the village with his dad after being forgiven for trying to kill him.

But Gabby is absolutely horrified to hear the news. The mere thought of having to run into Nicky each day turns her stomach so she issues a warning that he will not forget.

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas wants revenge on Nicky Miligan

With Nicky in danger, Caleb feels terrible for what he’s put his son through. And when he discovers that Nicky has no hope of saving his relationship with ex-boyfriend Ally, Caleb’s devastated.

In an attempt to cheer his son up, Caleb presents him with a gift. It works and the pair have some much needed father and son bonding.

Caleb tells Nicky that he might not be able to help him solve the issues he caused but that time will help. But will the pair be able to put their evil plan behind them?

Nicky was revealed as his dad’s attacker in Emmerdale last week (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week Emmerdale viewers all had the same reaction to Nicky being revealed as Caleb’s attacker. He confessed all in the hospital but fans were unimpressed.

One viewer tweeted: “Ooh it was Nicky what a shocker (not) I think we all guessed.”

Read more: OPINION: Emmerdale is so bad it’s doing my nut in – bring back Meena!

Another person tweeted: “Hearing that it was Nicky who pushed Caleb in Emmerdale. 1. One of the most obvious Whodunnits ever. Nicky was missing for over a week. 2. If you do a Whodunnit at least make it more believable and prolonged. At least EastEnders know how to do it.”

A third fan wrote: “Aha, it WAS Nicky! We were all waiting for his confession.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!