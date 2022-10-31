Emmerdale: When is Harriet Finch’s funeral? Fans make same complaint after her death

Emmerdale fans have been making the same complaint after the death of character Harriet Finch.

Harriet died in the storm following an accident on a quad bike.

However fans have been making the same complaint.

Harriet died in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet Finch’s death

A couple of weeks ago a storm hit Emmerdale village.

Harriet found out that pregnant Amelia Spencer was out in the storm and went looking for her.

She ended up taking a quad bike but when she swerved to avoid a falling tree, she fell off the bike and down a ravine.

The quad bike soon followed and landed on top of Harriet.

Soon Harriet’s love-rival Kim came along on her horse and saw Harriet was in trouble.

Despite their feud, Kim helped Harriet and got her out from under the quad bike.

She planned to go get help but her horse ran off, frightened by the storm.

The quad bike exploded sending Kim flying and causing her to hit her head and fall unconscious.

When she came to, she checked on Harriet but she was dead.

Kim’s new husband and Harriet’s ex, Will, blamed Kim for Harriet’s death.

But when Harriet’s boyfriend, Dan, told Will that the post-mortem confirmed Kim’s story, he realised Kim didn’t kill Harriet.

Fans were wondering if Harriet has been forgotten (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make same complaint after her death

Last week Emmerdale had a double funeral for Faith and Liv Dingle.

Faith took her own life just before the storm as she had terminal cancer which had spread to her brain.

Liv was also killed in the storm after being crushed by a caravan.

But last week fans were wondering why Harriet hadn’t been mentioned and questioning if she had been forgotten.

@emmerdale So Faith and Liv had their funerals, has everyone forgotten about Harriet? #emmerdale — Jay (@glosbrummie) October 29, 2022

Did I miss Harriet's funeral in #emmerdale — C'est Moi 🇺🇦🇾🇪 (@morph1964) October 28, 2022

When is Harriet’s funeral? She’s hardly had a mention this week – or have I missed that? #emmerdale — Bee McGowan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Berniedoll) October 28, 2022

Why hasn't Harriet been mentioned #emmerdale — Rena Ferguson (@RenaFer83626547) October 28, 2022

obsessed with the fact the entire village have just forgotten about harriet’s existence #emmerdale — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) October 28, 2022

what about harriet tho lmfao, not been mentioned in a while #emmerdale — L (@jadeskermit) October 28, 2022

When is Harriet’s funeral?

Harriet’s funeral is set to take place on-screen this week.

Dan is emotional when Amelia makes a heartfelt speech in honour of Harriet.

Harriet’s funeral takes place this week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Laurel is shocked by Bernice’s callous attitude towards a grieving Dan.

Later a drunk Dan worried about Harriet’s true feelings towards him.

Will feels terrible knowing that Harriet wasn’t really in love with Dan.

But he comforts Dan with the lie that Harriet was happy being in a relationship with him.

