In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, October 17, 2022), Harriet met her maker after being crushed by a quad bike and being the victim of an explosion.

Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary week had promised deaths, but Harriet was the first to die as the celebratory episodes got underway.

Now, fellow Emmerdale stars have led tributes to Katherine Dow Blyton as she bows out of the soap, after nine years.

Harriet died last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet dead

Last night, Harriet Finch’s life came to a tragic end as she passed away by Kim’s side.

On the search for Amelia, Harriet had set out on a quadbike in the storm but ended up being crushed by it, as she fell in the woods.

Love rival, Kim, found Harriet and managed to pull her out from underneath the bike.

She promised that she wouldn’t let her die.

However, with Kim’s horse having bolted and a lightning strike causing the quad bike to explode, Kim couldn’t keep her promise.

Both Harriet and Kim got thrown from the force of the explosion, with Kim hitting her head on a rock.

When Kim came back round, she realised that nothing could be done to save Harriet.

She was dead.

Katherine’s bid a farewell from the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katherine Dow Blyton’s farewell

After her final scenes aired, Emmerdale shared a video of Harriet actress, Katherine Dow Blyton, bidding farewell to the soap.

Harriet thanked fans for following Harriet’s journey throughout the years: “I just want to say thank you for watching Harriet Finch from her journey entering the village as a vicar, and then the policewoman, and then the vicar, and then the policewoman, and all her trials and tribulations.”

It’s sure been one rollercoaster of a time for Harriet, hasn’t it?

She then expressed her loyalty to the soap: “Here’s to the next 50 years of Emmerdale, when I’ll be a viewer too!”

Once a member of the Emmerdale family, always a member of the Emmerdale family!

Over on Twitter, Katherine elaborated more on her exit, stating: “Well that was a tough secret to keep! Goodbye Harriet Finch. Taking away lots of wonderful memories and lifetime friendships. Thank you for all of the lovely support, it’s very much appreciated. On to new adventures!!”

Harriet will be missed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars lead tributes

Over on Instagram, Emmerdale stars have left tributes to their fellow cast member, Katherine.

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, commented “Ledge.”

On Twitter, James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, commented: “Emmerdale’s loss is the rest of the industry’s gain. Sorry to see you go KDB but can’t wait to see the next chapter.”

Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Fletcher, exclaimed: “So unbelievably lucky to have worked with the best of the best. Going to miss the insanely talented and wonderful human that is Katherine Dow Blyton so much. Here’s to the legend that is Harriet Finch!!!”

Emmerdale’s loss is the rest of the industry’s gain! Sorry to see you go KDB but can’t wait to see the next chapter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — james hooton (@jamhoot) October 17, 2022

So unbelievably lucky to have worked with the best of the best. Going to miss the insanely talented and wonderful human that is @BlytonDow so much. Here’s to the legend that is Harriet Finch!!! 🍷❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cl2odYfdwM — Olivia Bromley (@OliviaBromley) October 17, 2022

Emmerdale viewers have also sent their good wishes to Katherine after her exit.

One fan wrote: “You have been amazing every step of the way. Thank you for blessing our screens with nine years of laughter, tears and all of the above. You will go on to do amazing things and you have my support every step of the way KDB.”

Another commented on Katherine’s Twitter: “I’m heartbroken to see Harriet go but you’ve played her wonderfully all these years. Emmerdale were so lucky to have you!”

