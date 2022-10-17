Emmerdale actor Katherine Dow-Blyton has made a shock confession following her character, Harriet Finch‘s, tragic death.

It was revealed poor Harriet died after her quad bike crash in tonight’s (Monday 17 October) episode.

Kim Tate was seen regaining consciousness before realising that Harriet was no longer breathing.

She then returned to Home Farm to tell Will Taylor and the family.

Harriet crashed her bike in Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Katherine?

With Harriet’s fate sealed, Katherine revealed what her future plans look like.

She said: “For the first time in my life I don’t have any plans.

“I think I need time to decompress and to re-evaluate what I want the next part of my life to be. I have so many big decisions but I’m going to feel my way for the rest of this year and reconnect with my friends in London.

“Just live my life for a bit and not set my alarm for 5:30 in the morning.”

She added: “I’ve done a few self tapes so there’s always something bubbling away but I’m leaving it up to the universe for a couple of months just to see where life takes me.”

Harriet was out on her quad bike looking for pregnant Amelia Spencer when a storm hit the village.

The teen’s phone lost signal just as she started experiencing labour pains while alone on the moors.

Kim was also looking for missing Amelia (Credit: ITV)

How did Harriet die in Emmerdale?

Kim was also out looking for Amelia, still dressed in her wedding splendour.

Harriet lost control of her bike and drove it into a fallen tree before falling into a ravine.

The quad bike followed, leaving Harriet trapped. Soon a worried Kim pulled her to safety.

But the damaged bike then exploded, sending Kim flying.

She was also knocked unconscious after hitting her head on a rock as she fell.

Emmerdale fans know that Kim and Harriet have been involved in a feud over recent weeks.

Police officer and former vicar, Harriet, recently confessed to still being in love with her ex, Will Taylor.

Harriet’s death was revealed in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers saw Harriet and Will share a kiss last week after he confessed to still loving Harriet.

But Harriet was left heartbroken when Will sobered up and told her it was a mistake.

Will and Kim tied the knot in last night’s episode.

Before the ceremony, Kim confronted Harriet and the two had it out.

Harriet struggled to accept that Will was marrying Kim and ended up grabbing her face.

When Kim told Harriet that was she had with Will was real and nothing she could do would change that, Harriet broke down in tears.

