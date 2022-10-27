Emmerdale spoilers: Fracas at Harriet’s funeral as Dan lashes out

Next week’s set of Emmerdale spoilers reveals a fracas at Harriet’s funeral as grief-stricken Dan lashes out.

As the village recovers from the storm, Harriet’s funeral is held.

Tensions come to a head as emotional Dan clashes with sharp-tongued Bernice.

Later, while Dan drowns his sorrows, he is comforted by an unlikely figure.

Dan becomes emotional when Amelia makes a heartfelt speech at Harriet’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

The village mourns Harriet

Harriet was killed in a quad biking accident as a devastating storm struck the village.

Boyfriend Dan Spencer found her lifeless at the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, Will struggles with the knowledge that Harriet didn’t love Dan.

Prior to her death, Harriet had professed her love for Will.

And now things come to a head at Harriet’s funeral.

How will a grief-stricken Dan react when Bernice provokes him after the funeral?

Bernice is less than sympathetic towards grieving Dan (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is unsympathetic towards Dan’s plight

It’s the week of the funeral, and the village gathers to say goodbye to Harriet.

When Amelia makes a heartfelt speech, Dan is emotional.

As Dan grows visibly upset, Bernice is cold and unsympathetic.

Bernice’s callous attitude towards Dan shocks Laurel.

How will Dan react?

Later, drunk Dan worries about Harriet’s true feelings for him.

Will comforts him with the lie that she was happy with him.

Dan grows drunk and emotional as he is provoked by Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Dan learn the truth?

Although Dan suspects the truth, he is placated by Will’s lie.

However, prior to Will and Kim’s wedding, Harriet declared her love for Will.

Despite Will going through with the wedding, it was clear that he had feelings for her also.

After becoming aware of Harriet’s feelings for Will, Kim confronted her love rival.

This culminated in Harriet lashing out at Kim, grabbing her by the throat.

As they both rode out into the storm, it appeared as though more violence was to come.

However, Harriet was killed in a quad biking accident. Will immediately blamed Kim for her death – even accusing her of murder at the time.

Will Dan realise that Harriet never loved him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

