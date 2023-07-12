Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 11), Jai’s cousin, Suni, turned up in the village and let himself into Rishi’s house.

Rishi was overjoyed to see his nephew in the village before Jai and Laurel’s wedding.

But, now some fans are speculating over his real identity. Who is Suni in Emmerdale? And what is his real connection to Jai?

Suni is Jai’s cousin (Credit: ITV)

Who is Suni in Emmerdale?

Suni is played by the actor, Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana – the latest member of the Sharma family to enter the Dales.

Suni is Jai’s cousin and Rishi’s nephew who has arrived in the village ahead of Jai and Laurel’s wedding.

Last night, Suni was seen with his hood up, looking for a spare key under Rishi’s door mat. He then let himself in to Rishi’s house and gave Rishi and Laurel quite the fright.

However, he soon took his hood down and revealed himself to be Rishi’s nephew. Rishi was delighted that his nephew has turned up earlier than expected.

Whilst also being a new member of the Sharma family, Suni will soon become a potential love interest for Nicky Miligan as the pair catch each others eyes in the Woolpack.

Is Suni actually Jai’s cousin? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Suni is actually Jai’s brother

At the moment, Jai is struggling to process the fact that Rishi isn’t his biological dad. He’d grown up all of his life believing that Rishi was his dad until he recently stumbled upon an adoption certificate.

Confronting Rishi over his lies, Jai made it clear that he didn’t want to speak to him, furious with his betrayal.

Things were made even more tense when Jai found out that Manpreet also knew about Jai’s adoption and had known ever since her marriage to Rishi.

Jai is now yet to find out who his real dad is, but a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that his dad could also be Suni’s dad, making Suni and Jai brothers rather than cousins.

One fan on Twitter shared their theory and wrote: “Are Suni and Jai really brothers?”

Are Suni and Jai really brothers #Emmerdale — soap Queen 🛁 🇬🇧 (@CorrieTrivia) July 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/DebsGlynm/status/1678839884541317122

Another Emmerdale viewer agreed and wondered: “The new character will end up being Jai’s half brother and Rishi’s brother Jai’s real dad…”

“That’s quicker than I thought for Suni gracing us with his presence. Knowing this lot, it’s probably about to turn out that Jai is his brother!” teased one more.

But, could this fan theory actually turn out to be true? Or, are Jai and Suni just cousins? His reaction to news of Jai and Rishi’s situation seems a little odd to us…

Are Suni and Jai brothers? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Suni Jai’s brother?

Currently, Rishi knows the truth about Jai’s biological father but is keeping it a secret from Jai.

Suni’s turned up for Jai and Laurel’s wedding. But, could there be more to his arrival? Could he actually be Jai’s brother? Could Suni and Jai share the same biological father?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is Suni actually Jai’s brother in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!