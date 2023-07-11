In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Rishi decides to tell Jai the truth about his biological father after hiding it from him.

After speaking to Manpreet, Rishi’s encouraged to be honest with Jai. But, how will Jai cope with Rishi’s honesty in Emmerdale?

Rishi has been lying to Jai for years (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rishi isn’t Jai’s biological father

Viewers will know that Jai recently found out that Rishi isn’t his biological father.

After Laurel proposed to Jai, he went off to find his divorce papers so that he could get started on planning the wedding. However, when he was going through a box of legal documents he stumbled across an adoption certificate.

He then confronted Rishi and realised that he wasn’t his biological father.

Things were made worse when he discovered that Manpreet had also been lying to him, having known this huge secret since her marriage to Rishi.

Rishi decides to reveal all to Jai (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi decides to tell Jai the truth

Next week, Manpreet chats to Rishi and tells him that he’s a good dad. She also encourages him to tell Jai the truth about his biological father.

Rishi decides that Manpreet’s right – he needs to brave it and tell Jai the truth. However, as he approaches him, Jai completely ignores him, leaving him unable to open up.

Later on, Jai decides to give Rishi an invitation to the wedding after speaking to Laurel. Rishi’s thrilled that Jai still wants him there on his big day.

As Suni organises Jai’s stag do he hopes that he can bring Jai and Rishi closer together.

But, will Rishi get chance to tell Jai the truth about his dad? How will Jai react to the revelation? And, can Rishi and Jai move forwards from this?

