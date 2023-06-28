Emmerdale's Rishi, Jay, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ horrifying twist in Jai’s adoption

This would be awful

By Tamzin Meyer

This week in Emmerdale, Jai got a shock when he found out that Rishi had been keeping a huge secret from him.

Jai discovered that he was adopted meaning that Rishi isn’t his biological dad.

Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ a horrifying twist in Jai’s adoption. What could it be?

Rishi has been lying to Jai for years (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jai’s adopted

This week, Jai accidentally booked the Honeymoon Suite when booking a trip away for the family. Laurel then told him to keep the booking and proposed to him with Jai happily agreeing to getting engaged.

Eager to start wedding planning, Jai went to find his divorce papers. However, he ended up knocking over a box of legal documents.

Shockingly, Jai then found a certificate that revealed that he was adopted and that Rishi isn’t his biological dad.

Jai then confronted Rishi who tried to sugar-coat the truth to him, explaining that he would always be his dad.

Jai was furious that Rishi had lied to him all these years, angry with his betrayal.

Fans reckon Rishi’s protecting Jai (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ upsetting Jai adoption twist

Emmerdale fans reckon that they’ve ‘worked out’ an upsetting twist in Jai’s adoption storyline.

They think that Rishi could be protecting Jai, suggesting that Jai’s biological father raped his mum.

One Emmerdale viewer suggested: “I think that Jai is a result of rape. Rishi took the mantle, but now is bearing the brunt of Jai’s anger.”

A second fan commented: “Wonder if Jai’s mother was raped, and that’s why Rishi won’t tell him the full truth?”

A third person agreed and tweeted: “Bit ungrateful there Jai. I wonder if he’s a rape baby.”

Who is Jai’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who is Jai’s dad?

Jai’s gone his whole life believing the lie that Rishi is his dad. But, could Rishi have been protecting Jai from the horrifying truth?

Who is Jai’s dad? Did Jai’s biological dad rape his mum, Georgia?

Emmerdale - Jai Confronts Rishi About His Parentage (27th June 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

