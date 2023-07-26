Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Popular character makes comeback – with a brand new face!

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal an old character makes a comeback to the village – but with a brand new face.

As Jai and Laurel keep up preparations for their big day, relations with Rishi are still strained. But will the shock arrival make things better – or worse?

Also, Wendy is still distraught, but what has Bob decided about their future?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Georgia’s return escalates tensions further (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Georgia Sharma returns

When a taxi pulls up at Mulberry, Jai is shocked to see his mum, Georgia, climb out of it. She looks a bit different to the last time we saw her as she’s now played by Lin Blakely rather than Trudie Goodwin.

Back to Jai! His shock soon becomes fury as he tells his mum in no uncertain terms to go home as she’s not welcome there.

Laurel wants to sort it out and just as Jai agrees, they encounter a drunk Rishi in the street. Georgia is with him and things quickly become heated.

Rishi soon makes matters 100 times worse when he makes a devastating comment about Laurel’s past abortion.

Georgia is left furious at what’s happened, but can they put it right before the big day? Or is there no going back?

Bob has confronted Wendy and now everything is awful (Credit: ITV)

Wendy worries

As Bob stews, Wendy is still tearful and worried she’s blown it with Bob.

Will he forgive her? Or is it over for good?

Will they just get together, already?! (Credit: ITV)

It’s awkward for Suni and Nicky

Nicky and Suni continue hanging out together, but it’s clear Suni wants more. Nicky also clearly wants to be more than friends, but is terrified of Gabby’s reaction.

All this confusion makes things very awkward indeed!

And when Jai asks Suni to be his best man, Nicky helps him out preparing. But will it finally lead to more?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!