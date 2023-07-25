Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob confronts Wendy, but how much will he confess?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Bob Hope is to confront cheating Wendy about her affair with Doctor Liam. This comes just as, overcome with guilt, she decided to call things off between her and Liam.

But can she salvage her relationship with Bob? And will he tell Wendy about his own attraction to Bernice?

Elsewhere, Arthur tries to mend relations between Rishi and Jai before the wedding. But with Jai stubbornly refusing to hear his dad out, are things too far gone between father and son?

And, as Victor flirts with Claudette, Charles fills Manpreet in on their family history. What is Victor hiding?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Bob learned about Liam and Wendy’s affair last night (Credit: ITV)

Bob confronts Wendy as she calls off the affair

Wendy and Liam battle with their emotions as they say their goodbyes and finally end their affair. Little do they know, angry Bob is waiting for Wendy in the village…

Back at home, Wendy is stunned to learn that Bob knows about her affair. Bob’s anger starts to rise as guilty Wendy is unable to give him a straight answer.

Is this it for Bob and Wendy? Will he, in his fury, tell Wendy about his feelings for Bernice?

Relations between the Sharma family remain deeply broken (Credit: ITV)

Arthur tries to build bridges

As the wedding nears, Arthur makes efforts to repair the strained relationship between Rishi and Jai. However, his attempts at reconciliation are ultimately unsuccessful.

Rishi feels even more depressed and miserable at this latest setback. Can the rift between him and Jai be mended before its too late?

As Victor aggressively flirts with Claudette, Charles looks on, aghast (Credit: ITV)

Charles gives Manpreet a history lesson

Charles is horrified when he sees Victor flirting with his mother. He’s thrown when Claudette responds to Victor’s advances.

Later, Manpreet walks in on Charles looking troubled and solemn. He puts on a grim face as he explains his family history.

Telling Manpreet what happened between him, Victor and Claudette, he reveals that his mother was taken hostage. He chokes back his tears as he thinks how his dad is up to his old tricks again.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!