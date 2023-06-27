Emmerdale fans point out huge plot holes as Jai discovers he’s adopted

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, June 26), Jai discovered a huge secret after searching for his divorce papers.

He realised that he was adopted and that Rishi had been lying about being his real dad.

Now, Emmerdale fans have pointed out some huge plot holes as Jai discovers the truth.

Rishi isn’t Jai’s biological dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jai discovered that he’s adopted

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale, Jai accidentally booked the Honeymoon Suite for a family holiday.

Laurel then told him to keep the booking before proposing to him. Jai accepted her proposal and rushed off to find his divorce papers.

However, he then knocked over a box of legal documents and found one that gave him a right shock. He found a certificate that revealed that he was in fact adopted. Rishi isn’t his biological father.

He was furious that Rishi had been lying to him for all of these years.

Why hasn’t he realised this before? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge plot holes in Jai storyline

Emmerdale fans have spotted some huge plot holes in Jai’s adoption storyline. They’ve realised that he would’ve needed his birth certificate when he married Megan and Charity.

Jai also drives and has a passport. How it is possible that he’s not seen his birth certificate and adoption papers until now?

One person wondered: “How has Jai never needed his birth certificate before? He drives, and has a passport”

how has Jai never needed his birth certificate before? He drives, and has a passport #emmerdale — Vladimir Raul (@EmperorMendoza) June 26, 2023

Ridiculous. Did he not need his birth certificate when he married charity and then Megan??? #jaisharma #emmerdale #stupidstoryline #continuityerrors — Victoria Field (@perksofbeingvix) June 26, 2023

So which birth certificate has he been using all his life I’m pretty sure he would need it for his passport & to get married #emmerdale — HALLABOUTJACKIE 🧡 (@SundayGirl1972) June 26, 2023

Another viewer commented: “Ridiculous. Did he not need his birth certificate when he married Charity and then Megan???”

A third person shared: “So which birth certificate has he been using all his life? I’m pretty sure he would need it for his passport and to get married.”

Rishi fails to fess up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who’s Jai’s biological dad?

Tonight (Tuesday, June 27), Jai confronts Rishi about his adoption but Rishi tries to cover the truth.

But, who is Jai’s biological dad? Will Rishi tell Jai the truth?

