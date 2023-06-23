In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Jai discovers a huge bombshell secret after Laurel proposes to him.

Trying to find his divorce papers to start wedding planning, Jai stumbles across something shocking.

But, what is the huge truth bomb that Jai discovers in Emmerdale?

Laurel and Jai get engaged (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel proposes to Jai

Next week, Jai makes a mistake whilst booking a trip away and gives Laurel an idea. With this, she decides to propose to him, with Jai agreeing to get engaged.

Soon enough, they start planning how they’re going to tell their loved ones the news.

Eager to start moving things forward, Jai heads off to find his divorce certificate and delves into a box of legal documents.

However, he soon gets a shock when he stumbles across something that rocks his world. He’s furious when he realises that Rishi’s been keeping a huge secret from him. What could it be?

Jai can’t look Rishi in the eye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai is furious with Rishi’s secret

Struggling to process his discovery, Jai gets frustrated at work making Laurel fear that he may relapse.

As Rishi turns up at the Hide, Jai confronts him and reveals that he knows all about the secret he’s been keeping. Rishi panics and tries to justify keeping the truth from Jai, but Jai won’t accept his weak justifications.

The situation soon gets much worse when Jai realises that Manpreet also knew Rishi’s secret and has been lying to Jai for years ever since she and Rishi were married.

With Jai and Laurel trying to focus on their engagement party, Archie heads off to find Rishi. But, will Rishi take the hint and stay clear of the party? Or, will his arrival cause trouble for Jai as he has it out with him?

