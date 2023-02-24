Soaps

WK9 Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel catches Jai cheating with villager

Jai is in hot water

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Laurel Thomas is shocked when she catches Jai Sharma in the act of cheating on her – with Leyla.

As the story begins, Leyla is feeling down after her and Liam’s divorce documents are finalised.

When Jai steps in to comfort her, Leyla leans in for a kiss.

Catching them in the act, Laurel is horrified when she stumbles across Leyla and Jai’s intimate moment.

But is Jai actually cheating on Laurel?

Can he salvage their relationship?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story below.

Leyla kisses Jai on Emmerdale
Leyla grabs supportive Jai in an embrace (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla shares a moment with Jai

As the week begins, Leyla is feeling down.

She has received some upsetting news about her documents in the divorce from husband Liam.

Concerned that Leyla isn’t doing so well, Jai decides to check in on her.

Leyla is touched by Jai’s kindness.

As Jai talks to her, she gets the wrong idea.

Laurel looks shocked on Emmerdale
Laurel is horrified when she sees Leyla and Jai kiss (Credit: ITV)

Horrified Laurel looks on as Leyla kisses Jai

Misinterpreting Jai’s warmth as something else, Leyla leans in for a kiss.

As Leyla grabs Jai for a snog, Laurel happens to be wandering by.

She sees Leyla and Jai, mid-embrace.

Jai recoils from Leyla – horrified at the realisation that Laurel was watching, and saw everything.

How will Laurel react?

Can Jai explain himself?

Leyla and Jai look horrified on Emmerdale
Leyla and Jai recoil in horror as Laurel catches them both mid-snog (Credit: ITV)

Jai tries to clear the air – and leaves Leyla floundering

Jai despairs as Laurel storms off, in anger.

Horrified, Jai tells Leyla that he will no longer be able to support her.

Leyla is disheartened and upset by Jai’s reaction.

As Jai tries to clear the air with Laurel, Suzy agrees to step in and look after Leyla.

But will Laurel believe Jai’s version of events?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Laurel Kisses Jai to Get Him Out of a Sticky Situation

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Jai Sharma Laurel Thomas

Trending Articles

Julia Wendell looking at the camera / Madeleine McCann smiling
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ claims: Facial recognition expert wades in
Married at First Sight Australia is back for series 10 on E4 – and it starts very soon!
Bradley Walsh on The Larkins and Blankety Blank
BBC delivers huge Bradley Walsh news following ITV blow
Madeleine McCann in a football shirt and Julia posing
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s family finally break their silence over her claims
Julia Wandelt looks into the camera
Julia Wandelt’s family reveal ‘real’ reason for her claims she’s Madeleine McCann
Helen Flanagan looking straight faced at an event
Helen Flanagan’s toddler son rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident