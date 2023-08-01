Things haven’t been easy for poor Bob in Emmerdale recently – he’s currently having to process the fact that Wendy cheated on him with Liam.

The drama shows no signs of stopping now though as Tony Audenshaw reveals a ‘dramatic story’ for Bob.

It looks as though Bob’s not going to be getting a break in a story that’s ‘never been done in a soap before.’

Wendy cheated on Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bob is having a tough time

Bob’s not been having the best of times this year, bless him. He’s had a lot on his plate helping Cathy out with her health issues.

With Cathy off to spend time with her brother Scott, you’d think Bob would have some time to relax. But, oh no.

Instead, he’s just found out that his partner Wendy has been having an affair with Liam. His whole life has crumbled and he’s now struggling to deal with his anger.

But, are things about to get ten times worse for an already struggling Bob?

Tony has spilled the beans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tony Audenshaw reveals ‘never done’ before storyline

Bob Hope star Tony Audenshaw has now revealed a ‘never done’ before storyline on the cards for Bob.

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Tony spilled the beans on what’s in store for Bob as the year goes on.

Tony revealed: “There’s a dramatic story on the cards involving Bob’s close circle that I certainly didn’t see coming, and I don’t think it’s one that’s been done in soap before…”

But, what could this new storyline be? What hasn’t been done in soap before?

It was recently revealed that Cathy Hope was suffering from PMDD – a storyline never done before.

Could this new storyline be linked? Could it have something to do with Cathy and Heath? Or, will it be something different entirely?

