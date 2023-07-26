Emmerdale fans all say the same thing about Wendy’s reaction to being confronted by Bob

Emmerdale fans all said the same thing about Wendy and her reaction to being confronted by Bob last night.

Wendy’s affair was rumbled after Bob emotionally admitted he had contacted the hotel she and Liam were staying at. Their cover story was blown after Bob discovered no course had been held there.

Moments earlier during Monday’s (July 25) episode, Wendy had made it clear to Liam once again that it was over between them.

But that was little comfort for long-suffering Bob when he discovered they had been sneaking around behind his back for over a month.

And while many viewers expressed sympathy for Bob on social media as the sad scene played out, others were more distracted by one particular aspect of Wendy actress Susan Cookson’s performance.

Wendy had ended it with Liam in an earlier scene on Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV.com)

‘I did try to stop it, I never wanted to hurt you’

A distraught Bob demanded to know how long it had been going on between Wendy and Liam.

But Wendy begged Bob not to make her reveal the details of her betrayal.

“Please don’t make me do this!” she begged, her voice cracking as she insisted they didn’t sleep together, or share the same room.

Bob was shattered when Wendy admitted the truth (Credit: ITV.com)

She snivelled to a confused Bob: “I barely understand it myself!”

Wendy went on to explain her liaisons with Liam had been sparked by a “shared passion for the murder mystery genre”, which she found “intoxicating”.

“I did try to stop it, I never wanted to hurt you,” she pleaded. But Bob fired back about her excuses: “Couldn’t you think of something more original?”

Wendy went on to admit Liam made her feel “different and desired”, reflecting how their time together was an escape, and “not reality”.

She compared the excitement of their affair to her every day life with Bob, highlighted by “cuddling up on the sofa and watching TV”.

However, for some of those watching at home, they’d heard enough. Mostly because Wendy’s whining and weeping was getting on their nerves.

Wendy was in tears – but it was too much for some viewers (Credit: ITV.com)

Emmerdale fans react to Wendy

One fan put it: “Tomorrow’s forecast include more downpours especially towards Yorkshire as Weepy Wendy continues #Emmerdale.”

While another complained: “@Emmerdale Since Wendy’s first ever scene, all she’s done is whine! Sick of hearing her whinging voice.”

Sick of hearing her whinging voice.

“That Wendy has a cracking head of hair and lovely skin but by God she can’t cry for toffee! #Emmerdale,” someone else chuckled about the scene.

Wendy’s voice cracked as she tearfully confessed to Bob (Credit: ITV.com)

A fourth added: “Half an hour of Wendy fake crying or whimpering is enough to give anyone a headache, how does Bob cope? #Emmerdale.”

And yet another person tweeted: “Don’t know what’s worse, what Wendy’s done to Bob, or her voice #Emmerdale.”

