Emmerdale fans slam character change for ‘creepy and controlling’ Liam

Emmerdale fans have been complaining about Liam Cavanagh’s personality changing “overnight” after the end of the doctor’s affair with Wendy Posner.

In last night’s episode, viewers saw Wendy arrive home after sneaking off for a night away with Liam.

Liam’s been having a steamy affair with Wendy (Credit: ITV)

It’s over!

The romantic getaway had ended in disaster after Wendy broke off her affair with Liam, telling him she wanted to be with Bob.

Liam was devastated and the pair spent the night in separate rooms.

But as they arrived back in the village, Liam tried to convince Wendy not to call it a day. He told her he’d had another idea for their story and offered to get his laptop. But Wendy stayed firm.

All the sneaking around got too much for Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Personality change for Emmerdale Liam?

Now Emmerdale viewers are complaining that the once kind and caring doctor has had a personality change.

One fan commented on Reddit that Liam is “coming across as a horny teenager with no regard for anyone else”.

And they added they were getting “major ick” from the dopey doc.

Harsh!

Another viewer wrote that the powers that be at Emmerdale “seem to have changed his personality overnight”.

Liam’s marriage broke up (Credit: ITV)

Troubled times

Liam has been through a lot in his time in the village. His daughter Leanna was brutally murdered by serial killer Meena Jutla and he struggled to come to terms with his loss.

But he was helped through his grief by Leyla, who was his devoted wife at the time, and his unlikely friend Cain Dingle.

Since then though, Liam’s broken up with Leyla due to her drug addiction, and transformed from a thoughtful, caring professional – albeit one with a love of murder mystery parties – to a quirky, Wendy-obsessed chap.

And it seems the fans aren’t happy about it!

“This seems like an out of nowhere change,” one fan pointed out on Reddit. While another commented that “it’s very not in character for him”.

What do you think? Is Liam’s personality change giving you the ick? Let us know!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

