Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Bob Hope is set to discover the truth about Wendy Posner’s affair with Doctor Liam Cavanagh. When Bernice tells Bob that she knows the pair have been having an affair, Bob is devastated.

But how will Bob react when confronted with what Wendy has been up to? Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Liam and Wendy have been having an affair since May (Credit: ITV)

Liam surprises Wendy with a naughty night away

Wendy feels guilty when Liam surprises her with a night away. She calls Bob, and tells him that she’s going away for the night.

Having had enough of her strange behaviour, Bob demands to know what is going on behind his back. He is stunned when Bernice – who recently learned about the affair – tells him that Wendy and Liam have been at it behind his back.

However, Bob refuses to believe Bernice’s claims and lashes out at her instead. Later, Wendy jumps into the car with Liam. Bernice watches the pair leave, unable to believe how brazen they are.

Bob refuses to believe that Wendy could be cheating on him (Credit: ITV)

Reality hits home for Bob

Later, Bob goes to talk to Bear about Liam’s behaviour. He’s horrified when Bear tells him that he thinks Liam’s seeing somebody.

With Bob no longer able to deny his suspicions, he storms off to make a call. Later, he tells Bernice that he knows about the affair – and has called the hotel to confirm.

Miserable Bob despairs over his life. Bernice is sympathetic, wishing that she could take him into her arms and make everything okay.

What will Bob do when he finally realises the truth about Wendy? (Credit: ITV)

Bob cheats with Bernice as Wendy calls off the affair?

At the hotel, Liam feels let down when Wendy says that she wants to stop the affair. Leaving him heartbroken, she heads off to another bedroom to spend the night alone.

Meanwhile, back at the B&B, Bob’s tempted to join Bernice for the night. Will heartbroken Bob seek comfort in Bernice’s arms… and bed?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!