Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ shock Meena Jutla twist after Rishi Sharma’s death

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have predicted an explosive twist involving serial killer Meena Jutla.

The psychotic nurse famously murdered her way through the village before she was caught. Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker all died at her hands – not to mention her own father. But one of her first victims in the village was Rishi Sharma.

Meena Jutla may be in prison but surely that wouldn’t stop her from killing again in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

She cruelly took his medication and left him to have a car crash alone all so she could be the one to rescue him. Now viewers know Rishi has died.

He was found at the bottom of his stairs lifeless by son Jai with no signs of what killed him. And now fans have an intriguing theory.

One said: “So, Meena escaped from prison #Emmerdale. What?! A girl can dream!” A second said: “Has Meena returned and killed Rishi omg #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Hope they let Meena out for the funeral!” Though while Meena’s return would be welcome – fans are currently furious at the soap for killing Rishi off.

Emmerdale: Is Meena Jutla back?

“I can’t believe he died?! Personally think that was a bad decision to kill him off,” one fan wrote on a Reddit thread.

“Rishi was grossly underused in the last few years, so I was really excited for this actor when he got this big storyline. It’s sad that we’re not going to see anymore of him now,” agreed another.

On Twitter, opinions about Rishi’s death were much the same. Many felt that the character had been hard done-by in his sudden demise.

“I’m still so sad about Rishi this morning and wish the writers hadn’t done it to be honest. Such a much-loved character, we’ll really miss him,” said one fan.

Did Meena Jutla kill Rishi Sharma in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile actor Bhasker Patel, who played Rishi for 12 years, revealed he had been axed by bosses. He told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “Getting a job like this was like a godsend.

“Then when the producer rang me and said: ‘I need to talk to you. We’re killing him off because we want a big story and it’s going to be a big surprise.'”

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jai Sharma hides secret after Rishi’s death

He continued: “But because during my 12 years at ITV they let me do quite a lot of other work, so I felt also part of ITV, part of Rishi, but at the same time I did a lot of work in London as well, so when the producer said ‘we’re going to kill you off’ I was like ‘Okay, that part of my life with this guy is over and I’m going to move on.'”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!