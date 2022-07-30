Home and Away accused of ‘trolling’ Neighbours as show comes to an end

Neighbours fans were fed up with adverts for Home and Away during last night’s finale episode.

Earlier this year, Neighbours was axed by Channel 5 after 37 years and it aired its last ever episode on Friday, July 29.

However, the channel chose to show trailers for Home and Away during the finale episode’s ad breaks and fans thought that was just not cool.

Read more: Neighbours fans all have same complaint about Kylie’s final appearance

Mike Young was back and reunited with Jane (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle Media)

Fans react to Neighbours ad breaks

Even though the decision to show the ads were those of the channel, not Home and Away itself, fans weren’t impressed.

Even Pointless host Richard Osman joked on Twitter Home and Away was ‘trolling’ Neighbours.

‘Home & Away’ trailing new episodes during the #NeighboursFinale is basically trolling. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 29, 2022

Other fans definitely agreed – and weren’t feeling as lighthearted about it as Richard!

One deemed Channel 5 “cruel” and another said they were “rubbing salt into the wound”.

I’m sorry to the #HomeandAway cast and crew and fans but stop rubbing it in with the adverts #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale #SaveNeighbours — #Brinola91 (@brinola91) July 29, 2022

#NeighboursFinale #neighbours well that was brilliant. Had a wee tear, But I wish they would stop showing f£&#ing #HomeandAway adverts, talk about rubbing salt into the wounds. — Paul Gusterson (@ayrshirelad5) July 29, 2022

Still can’t believe the balls of the #HomeAndAway advert during the #NeighboursFinale. Woke up thinking about it. #Neighbours https://t.co/pQ7W2xMUrr — Chris Chats Shirt (@ChatShirt) July 30, 2022

That Home and Away ad straight after Neighbours ended was cruel. That’s the show that should’ve ended and it’s taken the Neighbours 1.45pm spot! #Neighbours — Lisa 🫶🏻 (@mrperfectlyzac) July 29, 2022

Enough with the Home & Away ads, Channel 5… too soon, too soon. #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale — Richard M 🇺🇦 (@Days_Are_Gone) July 29, 2022

Home and Away is going nowhere (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Home and Away being axed too?

Home and Away fans have been left wondering if the Aussie soap will also face the axe following Neighbours ending.

However, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow revealed the show’s future earlier this month.

Speaking with Radio Times he delivered his verdict on what will happen to Home and Away

When asked if Home and Away was under threat of the axe, Ben said: “No.

“But I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve. There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum.”

He added: “But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it.”

However, it has had its time slot moved. The soap will now occupy Neighbours old lunchtime slot of 1.45pm instead of it’s usual 1.15pm.

Read more: Why did Home and Away kill of Ari Parata?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.