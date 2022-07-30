Home and Away Marylin Neighbours Susan
Home and Away accused of ‘trolling’ Neighbours as show comes to an end

Adverts for Home and Away were shown during the Neighbours finale

By Carena Crawford

Neighbours fans were fed up with adverts for Home and Away during last night’s finale episode.

Earlier this year, Neighbours was axed by Channel 5 after 37 years and it aired its last ever episode on Friday, July 29.

However, the channel chose to show trailers for Home and Away during the finale episode’s ad breaks and fans thought that was just not cool.

Mike Young beams with his arms wide as he returns to Ramsay Street
Mike Young was back and reunited with Jane (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle Media)

Fans react to Neighbours ad breaks

Even though the decision to show the ads were those of the channel, not Home and Away itself, fans weren’t impressed.

Even Pointless host Richard Osman joked on Twitter Home and Away was ‘trolling’ Neighbours.

Other fans definitely agreed – and weren’t feeling as lighthearted about it as Richard!

One deemed Channel 5 “cruel” and another said they were “rubbing salt into the wound”.

Home and Away Mac looks annoyed
Home and Away is going nowhere (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Home and Away being axed too?

Home and Away fans have been left wondering if the Aussie soap will also face the axe following Neighbours ending.

However, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow revealed the show’s future earlier this month.

Speaking with Radio Times he delivered his verdict on what will happen to Home and Away

When asked if Home and Away was under threat of the axe, Ben said: “No.

“But I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve. There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum.”

He added: “But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it.”

However, it has had its time slot moved. The soap will now occupy Neighbours old lunchtime slot of 1.45pm instead of it’s usual 1.15pm.

