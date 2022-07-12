Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years and Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has now revealed the reason. So why was Neighbours axed?

In a new interview Ben has admitted the decision over the Aussie soap‘s future was purely “business”.

But was it the right choice?

The longest-serving cast members of the show reunited (Credit: Fremantle Media)

Why was Neighbours axed?

In an interview with Radio Times Ben admitted he could have injected the cash needed to save the show for its UK audience.

However, he went in a different direction.

Revealing Neighbours was axed based on a “business decision”, he said: “I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do.

“I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows.”

When was Neighbours axed?

It was announced earlier this year that production would stop on Neighbours in June 2022.

There was instantly an outpouring of support for the soap and viewing figures soared.

Fans had hoped another channel would pick it up and continue to make episodes.

However, it wasn’t to be and the show wrapped filming on June 10.

After the axe was revealed a number of famous faces from Neighbours past agreed to return as part of the final weeks’ episodes.

Jason and Kylie are back as Scott and Charlene, but will happen in the final episode? (Credit: Fremantle Media)

Scott and Charlene return to Neighbours

Yesterday (Monday July 11) Neighbours shared a first look at Scott and Charlene’s much-anticipated return.

In possibly the greatest comeback of all time, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, will make their way back to Ramsey Street.

They also both posted pictures from the set after filming.

Kylie captioned her Instagram post: “Now we’re back together,” referencing her and Jason’s hit Especially For You.

Other former cast members also returning include Guy Pearce (Mike Young), Ian Smith, (Harold Bishop), and Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsey).

Ian Smith celebrates his Harold Bishop return to Neighbours (Credit: Channel 5)

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

This will be followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double-episode special at 9pm the same evening.

Two additional programmes will also air the night of the finale: Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits and Neighbours: What Happened Next? are set to celebrate the soap’s success over its 37 year history.

