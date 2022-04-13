Why did Home and Away kill off Ari Parata? Fans are distraught

The death of Home and Away‘s Ari Parata has left viewers distraught.

His sudden departure came as a real shock to many fans, who had no idea that actor Rob Kipa-Williams was leaving the show after two years.

The demise was certainly dramatic. But it left many viewers wondering why Home and Away had killed off one of its most popular characters.

Ari’s death in Home and Away was as big a shock to viewers at home as it was to his loved ones (Credit: Channel 5)

How did Home and Away’s Ari die?

It looked to viewers as though Ari was heading to jail for a long time, but there was a big twist still to come.

To protect his stepdaughter Chloe, Ari had confessed to the murder of Matthew, Chloe’s real dad.

Chloe had accidentally killed her dad during an argument, but Ari took the blame for the sake of Chloe and her mum Mia, who Ari was all set to marry.

Read more: Complete cast list for Emmerdale 2022 – meet them all here!

However, the story took a shock twist when Ari collapsed while in jail on remand. He was rushed to hospital and initially diagnosed with appendicitis.

Ari’s collapse was the start of this terrible tragedy (Credit: Channel 5)

However, when Logan operated on Ari, he discovered the terrible truth. Ari had a rare form of cancer, which was terminal.

While there was treatment that could extend his life, it would require major surgery at regular intervals, something Ari didn’t want to consider.

Ari and Mia’s wedding was an emotional moment for everyone (Credit: Channel 5)

Realising that even with treatment, he didn’t have long left, Ari decided to die on his own terms.

Mia fulfilled Ari’s dying wish, when she organised a death-bed wedding.

He and Mia were married in Ari’s hospital room, before he passed away as his new bride and his family watched on.

Did Rob Kipa-Williams want to leave Home and Away?

Rumours started circulating that Rob was leaving the show last year, when it became clear from his Instagram that he was back in his native New Zealand long-term.

Meanwhile, a post from co-star Sam Frost (Jasmine) revealed the Parata family in funeral clothes, with Ari conspicuous by his absence.

After Ari was sent to jail, the character didn’t appear on screen for several weeks, despite being talked about by other characters several times.

Some viewers wondered if this was the last we’d see of him.

However, there was no official confirmation of Ari’s exit until the death episodes hit Aussie screens in March.

While Rob has paid tribute to the character and the show in an Instagram post after Ari’s death, it was unclear whether it his choice to leave or not.

“Thank you for everything Ariki Wiremu Parata, you taught me a lot. I’m gonna miss you.” he posted after the usual thanks to the cast and crew of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kipa-Williams (@robkipawilliams)

However, the actor had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the way the character of Ari had developed.

Last year in an Insta post he lamented that Ari had lost his “grouchy side”. When a fan replied that they missed that Ari, Rob agreed with them.

There is currently a spate of departures from the show, with Sam Frost (Jasmine) and Harley Bonner (Logan) leaving, and more stars rumoured to be departing.

So, it’s unclear if Rob was let go as part of a bigger show shake-up.

How did the fans react to Ari’s death?

Well, it was a tragic story designed to get viewers weeping into their dinners and it didn’t fail in that!

“This episode broke my heart,” posted one on Rob’s instagram.

While another’s comment of “I cried my eyes out Why did he have to go? He was the best,” was typical of the viewers’ reactions, devastated at the loss of their favourite character.

In the UK, which saw the episode a few weeks later, the feeling was the same.

“Ari just died in Home and Away and I don’t think I’m ever going to experience happiness again,” said one rather dramatic viewer.

Another posted: “In what world did home and away think it was ok to kill Ari off I’m devo I wasn’t ready for it and it happened all too quick.”

Someone else commented: “Even though I’ve already seen the scene on Instagram, I’m not emotionally ready for Ari to die on Home and Away. Still haven’t recovered from Robbo’s death, tbh.”

Read more: Home and Away teatime show axed by Channel 5 in shock move

Can Mia move on with her life without Ari? (Credit: Channel 5)

What will Ari’s death in Home and Away mean for the Parata family?

As always with soaps, the aftermath of a big story brings on some dramatic new plots.

The Parata family will be deeply affected by Ari’s death.

Mia is relieved that following Ari’s death, the investigation into Matthew’s murder will be closed.

However, Ari will not be formally recorded as the killer as he was never convicted. But while she’s happy that her husband’s reputation is intact, can she and Chloe put the secret behind them?

Ari’s nephew Nikau will struggle after his uncle’s death. Feeling alone in his friend, it’s going to deeply affect his relationships with other people.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to bring something positive from the tragedy, Dean, Ziggy and John will start crowdfunding to help the gym.

Nik is going to need his family’s support to get over Ari’s death (Credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away usually airs weekdays at 1.15pm on Channel 5 and at 6pm on 5Star.

Were you upset by Ari’s tragic end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.