Home and Away fans have been left wondering if the Aussie soap will also face the axe following the news Neighbours is ending this month.

Now Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has revealed the show’s future during a new interview.

Speaking with Radio Times he delivered his verdict on what will happen to Home and Away – is it facing the axe too?

Is Home and Away facing the axe?

The soap had previously been reduced to one episode a day after the channel decided to axe its teatime showing. It now only airs at lunchtime.

However, it is Neighbours that has reached an untimely demise with Ben admitting he decided to stop funding it as a “business decision”, so he could invest more in UK drama.

And what of Home and Away?

Ben has told the publication that it is safe.

When asked if Home and Away was under threat of the axe, Ben said: “No.

“But I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve. There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum.”

He added: “But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it.”

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

This will be followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double-episode special at 9pm the same evening.

Two additional programmes will also air the night of the finale: Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits and Neighbours: What Happened Next? Both will celebrate the soap’s success over its 37 year history.

Plenty of familiar faces are returning for the finale.

The much-anticipated comeback of Scott and Charlene – aka Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan – has been teased already.

The soap released pictures of them on set earlier this week.

Other returnees include Guy Pearce as Mike Young and Ian Smith as Harold Bishop.

