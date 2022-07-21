Home and Away schedule to change after Neighbours axing

Australian soap Home and Away will be changing it’s schedule after Neighbours comes to an end.

With the Neighbours finale due to air next week, a new schedule has been announced for Channel 5’s afternoon slots.

Home and Away schedule change

Home and Away has aired at 1.15pm on Channel 5 for many years, but it will be changing after Neighbours finishes.

Channel 5 has confirmed the Australian soap will take Neighbour’s 1.45pm afternoon slot.

Home & Away will air a repeat at 6pm on 5STAR. The first look will continue to be broadcasted on 5STAR as normal.

Meanwhile Cash in the Attic will be taking Neighbours repeat 6pm slot on Channel 5.

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

Earlier this month Channel 5 confirmed there will be a double special of Neighbours for the final episode on Friday, July 29.

The antepenultimate episode will be in the usual 1.45pm and 6pm slots on the Friday.

The history-making final episode will air at 9pm on Channel 5 the same evening.

After the final episode, there will be two additional Neighbours programmes.

The two programmes are Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits and Neighbours: What Happened Next?

Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits will bring viewers some of Erinsborough’s finest musicians and guilt pleasures.

It will be a celebration of the music and videos from down under.

Meanwhile Neighbours: What Happened Next? will go into Neighbours archives to pay tribute to the residents of Ramsey Street and the stars it shot to fame.

This includes Kylie and Jason, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrum.

What’s happening in the finale?

In the finale, many favourites from the past will return to Ramsay Street to celebrate with the locals, including Scott and Charlene Robinson, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

Mike Young, played by Guy Pearce, will also be returning.

His return is a shock to his first love, Jane.

She gives him a tour of all the Ramsay Street houses before they go under the hammer.

But her partner Clive is jealous and it’s not long before it leads to a shocking confrontation.

Who will Jane pick to be with?

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

