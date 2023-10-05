Mackenzie in Emmerdale: Is he the most toxic man in soap?

Mackenzie in Emmerdale is not covering himself in glory right now. In fact, Charity summed it up beautifully when she called him a “lying man child” in last night’s episode.

Spot on, Ms Dingle. Spot on.

Though there are a whole host of disappointing men wandering round Emmerdale – Charles, Cain, Caleb, to name a few – we reckon Mack’s the worst of the lot.

In fact, despite the men in every soap behaving badly just about all the time, Mack’s giving them ALL a run for their money. We reckon he’s the most toxic man in soap.

And here’s why.

Mack’s toxic and we’re not happy about it! (Credit: ITV)

Liar Liar

Mackenzie has told so many lies now that we’re not sure he even knows what’s true any more.

He spent months lying to Charity about Chloe and baby Reuben. Then just about as soon as he was found out, he flipped and started lying to Chloe instead.

He’s still doing it – promising Chloe he doesn’t have feelings for Charity when they slept together just a few weeks ago. We’re not sure now if he really loves Chloe, or if he wants to be with Charity, or if he doesn’t really love either of them. He’s just lying non stop.

Not cool, Mack.

Can’t stop cheating! (Credit: ITV)

Once a cheater?

When Chloe and Charity bonded at the hospital in last night’s episode, Chloe said: “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

And how right she was! Because going hand in hand with Mackenzie’s tendency to – ahem – ’embroider’ the truth, is his total disregard for being faithful. At the first sign of trouble with Charity, he was falling into bed with Chloe. And then as soon as things got a bit full-on with Chloe, he was back making eyes at Charity.

In fact, the women being so civil and understanding to one another just makes Mack look even worse, now. We didn’t know that was possible!

He’s good at playing the doting dad, but Mack’s a master manipulator (Credit: ITV)

Gaslighting and manipulating

It’s a bit of a trendy term right now but gaslighting is when someone tells another person that things didn’t happen the way they remembered it. And it’s totally what Mack’s doing to poor Chloe.

And we do mean poor Chloe. Because she’s a very young mum, who’s had a tricky childhood and lost her sister (and then found out Kerry Wyatt‘s her mum – that’s traumatic enough for anyone!) and is clearly desperate for a family. And Mack may have been a younger man for Charity, but he’s way older than Chloe. Which is icky enough, before you start considering the way he’s manipulating her into doing what he wants. Which, right now, is moving hundreds of miles away from Amy, who’s her only family. Not great, is it?

Nate works hard for his family. Can’t say Mack does the same! (Credit: ITV)

Catch of the day?

We don’t want to make it all about money, but Mack’s hardly a good provider, is he? Admittedly he’s done more work for Cain this week than he’s done in the last month, but generally speaking, he barely bothers to get off his bum. Unless it’s to splash some cash on booze or (another) engagement ring. And the only jobs he’s had since he came to Emmerdale were given to him by his big sister and her husband. He’s not screaming husband material, is he? (And yes, we know Chloe’s not worked either, but she’s not long had a baby – cut her a bit of slack.)

Can you just not? (Credit: ITV)

The whole A-Team thing

It’s a bit trivial, admittedly, when compared to all the other reasons we hate Mack, but we couldn’t miss this one out.

We’re not sure if it’s supposed to be cute or funny or what, but in our eyes Mack’s obsession with The A-Team is way out of hand for a man of his age. Just nope.

With Mack set to take centre stage in Super Soap Week, is it too much to hope that he might see the error of his ways? Stranger things have happened!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

