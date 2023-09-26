Emmerdale's Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe confesses the truth

Chloe isn't pregnant after all

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 26), Chloe confesses the truth about her pregnancy to Amy.

After Mack’s proposal, Chloe confides in Amy and has an honest conversation with her.

But, what will this mean for her and Mack going forward in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chloe’s not pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe confesses the truth

Last night (Monday, September 25), Mack caught Chloe ordering a pregnancy test online. She’d thought that she was pregnant, confiding in Amy that she felt sick and had gone off her cups of tea.

She also revealed that she and Mack hadn’t been using protection whilst she was breastfeeding.

As Chloe explained her symptoms to Mack, he immediately started planning their unborn baby’s future.

His mind got carried away with him as he expressed his joy at having another child with Chloe. He promised that he would do everything right this time and correct his mistakes.

With Mack elated, he soon proposed to Chloe as she agreed to the engagement.

However, tonight, Chloe is forced to confess the truth to her sister, Amy.

Upset, Chloe tells Amy that her period has come and she’s not actually pregnant. But, what will this mean for her and Mack? And, how will Mack react to the news that Chloe’s not pregnant after all?

Moira talks to upset looking Mack on Emmerdale
Moira is concerned (Credit: ITV)

Moira has her doubts

After hearing about Mack and Chloe’s engagement, Moira can’t help but feel as though Mack is rushing into another marriage.

He’s still technically married to Charity and he’s already rushed into a new engagement without divorcing her first.

However, Mack assures Moira that he loves Chloe. But, is he wanting to marry her for the right reasons?

Or, was his decision based on the fact that he thought she was pregnant with his baby? Is Moira right to worry?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Mack And Chloe Get Engaged

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

