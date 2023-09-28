Emmerdale fans point out plot hole as Mack proposes to Chloe

Fans of Emmerdale have pointed out what seems to be a massive plot hole in last night’s episode of the soap. This comes after Mack proposed to Chloe after learning that she might be pregnant.

Excited by the prospect of a second child, Mack popped the question… again. Reassured that Mack had finally gotten over ex Charity, Chloe accepted.

However, when he then pitched up with a ring, the moment left some fans of the soap with a lingering question. Namely, where did Mack get the money for an engagement ring?

Emmerdale fans point out plot hole as cash-strapped Mack proposes to Chloe

As the episode aired last night (Wednesday, September 27), a number of fans took to social media to share their confusion over the moment. A number of fans wondered where Mack had found the money to buy an engagement ring for Chloe.

“Where did Mack get money for the engagement ring? Not that it’s any of my business…” pointed out one fan.

“Mack doesn’t have a pot to [bleep] in – wanting to get married…” another said.

“Oh, so now Mack has enough cash to shop for a ring at Argos… marriage indeed… it won’t last of course,” a third said.

Where did Mack find the money for an engagement ring? Furthermore, has he forgotten he’s actually still married to Charity?!

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe killed in super soap week?

However, it’s unlikely that Chloe and Mack‘s happiness will last. The couple are to be at the heart of scenes airing during October’s Super Soap Week – as well as Mack’s ex, Charity.

After the tabloid managed to obtain a series of pictures from the shoot, a source told The Sun that there’s an explosive twist in store for the trio.

These are certainly all-action scenes. Charity is hellbent on getting revenge on Mackenzie after he chose to stay with Chloe

“These are certainly all-action scenes. Charity is hellbent on getting revenge on Mackenzie after he chose to stay with Chloe,” the paper’s source said.

“But viewers will have to wait to see who survives.”

Will Charity and Mack be left holding the baby after a shock exit for Chloe?

