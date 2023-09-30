Emmerdale spoilers: Charity confesses cheating scandal as baby Reuben is rushed to hospital?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity’s determined to confess to her cheating scandal as she spends time with Chloe.

As Chloe and Charity take baby Reuben to the hospital, Chloe’s grateful for Charity’s support.

But, will Charity get her revenge and expose Mack’s guilty secret in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity takes it out on Liam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity’s jealous

Charity tries to look to the future when she hears about Mack and Chloe’s engagement news.

Wanting to put all her energy into her budding relationship with Liam, Charity begs him to take her out on a date in the evening.

With Charity and Liam arriving at the B&B, things are made awkward when Mack and Chloe turn up and are seated at the table right next to them.

Charity’s obviously jealous as she sees Mack and Chloe enjoy a romantic evening together.

Unable to paint a smile on her face she soon takes things out on Liam. But, can she forget about Mack and move on?

Will Charity tell Chloe the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Charity exposes Mack’s guilty secret to Chloe?

The day after the awkward date night, Charity bumps into Chloe at the playground and is forced to make small talk.

However, Chloe soon worries when Reuben has a high temperature and has no-one else to turn to.

Charity feels forced to take Chloe and Reuben to the hospital to get him checked over as Chloe’s memories of her baby’s meningitis flood back.

At the hospital, Chloe’s grateful for Charity’s help whilst Charity tries to cover up her guilt.

Fortunately, Reuben’s given the all-clear meaning that Chloe can breathe a sigh of relief.

With Chloe and Charity putting their feud behind them, Charity contemplates telling Chloe the truth about her and Mack’s moment of passion.

But, will Charity ruin Chloe’s happiness and expose Mack’s guilty secret?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Charity tell Chloe the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!