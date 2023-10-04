Emmerdale fans blast upcoming clifftop car accident scenes: ‘I seriously can’t with this show anymore’

Emmerdale spoilers released for next week’s episode reveal that Mack, Charity and Chloe’s lives are to be at risk in a clifftop car accident.

Mack will be faced with the difficult decision of pulling either Chloe or Charity out from the wreckage.

Emmerdale fans have now blasted upcoming clifftop car accident scenes, stating: “I seriously can’t with this show anymore.”

Mack is faced with a difficult decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack, Charity and Chloe’s car accident

Next week, Chloe and Mack prepare to go on holiday but Chloe’s secretly annoyed with Mack after overhearing a conversation he had with Charity.

After seeing Mack kiss Charity on the forehead, Chloe’s suspicious that something’s going on between them.

As Mack and Chloe get into the car they soon come across Charity who has broken down at the side of the road.

Chloe soon offers to pick Charity up with her plan being to drop her and Mack off in the middle of nowhere.

However, a car soon smashes into them leaving them teetering on the edge of a clifftop.

As Mack escapes the sliding car, he’s left with a difficult decision to make as both Chloe and Charity reach out for his help – who will he choose to save?

Fans aren’t happy with the new spoilers images (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast ‘misogynistic’ car accident spoilers

Emmerdale fans have now blasted the upcoming car accident spoilers as ‘misogynistic’ as they dislike the soap’s betrayal of Chloe and Charity having their lives rely on Mack, being both damsels in distress.

One fan wrote: “I can’t believe Emmerdale thinks this is a good promotion shot for the show. It’s appalling, misogynistic and very disturbing. Thankfully this is hopefully JH making her curtain call and we can start to see improvements when all her dreadful storylines are wound up.”

Another added: “Are you kidding me? What a disgusting, misogynistic shot. There is no bottom to this awful show.”

I can't believe #emmerdale thinks this is a good promotion shot for the show. It's appalling, misogynistic and very disturbing. Thankfully this is hopefully JH making her curtain call and we can start to see improvements when all her dreadful storylines are wound up. — uhhuhhelen (@HStrawbridge) October 3, 2023

Are you kidding me? What a disgusting misogynistic shot. There is no bottom to this awful show. 🤬 #emmerdale https://t.co/IrTc4PmZXv — shady smith (@shadysmith3) October 3, 2023

Everything about this shot is a monument of misogyny, male chauvinism and a whole new level of cringe kabuki theatre right side of the frame. #emmerdale — L' esprit de l'escalier (@agapes22) October 3, 2023

A third person replied: “Totally agree. I seriously can’t with this show anymore.”

A final fan complained: “Everything about this shot is a monument of misogyny, male chauvinism and a whole new level of cringe kabuki theatre right side of the frame.”

Will they all survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who will Mack save?

Mack has a huge decision to make but by choosing to save woman he puts the other’s life at risk.

But, who will Mack choose to save? And, will everyone make it out alive?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Who will Mack save? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!