Emmerdale fans furious as Kerry Wyatt leaves the village

Emmerdale fans are absolutely furious after Kerry Wyatt left the village last night.

The hairdresser decided to leave everything she knows behind after being devastated by the revelation that Al Chapman was cheating on her.

Kerry left Emmerdale last night – but viewers are furious (Credit: ITV)

Her daughter Chloe discovered that Al had secretly bought a house – funded partly by a loan he convinced Kerry to take out.

And worse was to come when she found out he had bought it for his partner and her young child.

Sending her to a cruise ship. Not having her go to prison for being a killer. Ridiculous yes. Surprising no.

After a heart to heart with Al’s mistress Chas Dingle, Kerry was convinced into leaving.

She opted to take the totally surprising job on a cruise ship that she had been offered last week.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Double Act now!

Packing her bags, she asked Chas to look after Chloe and left in the back of a cab.

But viewers are completely furious that Kerry has just left. Many hit out at the exit storyline.

Will Kerry return to Emmerdale?

One said: “#Emmerdale So that’s how they’re getting rid of Kerry.

“Sending her to a cruise ship. Not having her go to prison for being a killer. Ridiculous yes. Surprising no.”

A second said: “So Kerry leaves, with her daughter alone and pregnant and with having to pay off a 20k loan?! Eh?! Make it make sense… #Emmerdale.”

A third said: @teenamassam added: “Kerry is so selfish, the first sign of trouble and she’s off just when Chloe needs her most..#Emmerdale.”

Another said: “And just like that, Kerry gets a job on a cruise ship and has all her visas, money and tickets sorted! The writing is stupid @emmerdale #emmerdale.”

Chas convinced Kerry to leave Emmerdale to keep her sick secret a secret and viewers aren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Someone else tweeted: “A CRUISE SHIP. Just like that and Kerry is gone. Perhaps she should stay GONE this time.”

Has Kerry left for good? Is Laura Norton coming back?

Kerry actress Laura Norton has gone on maternity leave.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Last month, Laura gave birth to her second child – a little girl named Ronnie Jordon.

She said on Instagram: “She’s here! We’ve baked another belta. This little superstar joined us on Mon 17th October. She’s dead clever and a tiny little bundle of joy and beauty.”

Laura is on maternity leave and it is thought she will return to Emmerdale once her maternity leave is over and she is ready to come back.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

What did you think of Kerry’s exit on Emmerdale last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!