Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vanessa left devastated after more news at the hospital

Vanessa Woodfield is set to receive more news in tonight's Emmerdale (Friday February 28 2020) and it leaves her devastated.

Last night, Vanessa told her fiancé Charity Dingle that she has bowel cancer, leaving her heartbroken.

But according to Digital Spy, it looks like there is more bad news to come.

In tonight's visit to the village, Vanessa is disappointed when Charity leaves the house quickly at breakfast time.

Vanessa receives further bad news (Credit: ITV)

Charity is clearly avoiding her partner, still struggling to come to terms with Vanessa's news.

Vanessa doesn't get a chance to tell Charity she needs to go to the hospital to receive the results of her recent scan, so she goes alone.

As the appointment gets under way, she's upset to hear her cancer has spread and is now at stage three.

Fortunately Vanessa learns she still has a good chance of making a full recovery and will receive the best possible care.

Charity has struggled to come to terms with the diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charity continues to struggle as she goes back to work at The Woolpack.

Chas picks up something is wrong, but Charity doesn't want to reveal too much and betray Vanessa's confidence.

With Charity already struggling, how will she react to Vanessa's latest news?

Viewers found out about Vanessa's diagnosis last week whilst she was being held hostage by Pierce.

The vet got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment prompting Pierce to go digging in her bag.

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even Charity.

Pierce found out about Vanessa's diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

After Pierce was caught, Vanessa was taken to hospital and she struggled to tell Charity about her cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa eventually told her the truth and although Charity tried to be strong, she struggled to accept what she had been told.

Will Vanessa tell her that her cancer is now at stage three?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

