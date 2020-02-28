Emmerdale fans left sobbing as Vanessa reveals she has bowel cancer

Vanessa Woodfield told Charity Dingle the devastating news that she has cancer last night, and Emmerdale viewers were heartbroken by the scenes.

On Thursday (February 27), Charity was left sobbing her eyes out after hearing Vanessa's diagnosis and fans were in tears, too.

Charity was left in tears by the news (Credit: ITV)

The night before, Charity and Vanessa were reunited in Emmerdale for the first time since Vanessa's horrifying hostage situation.

The vet was seen recovering in hospital after the arrest of her captor Pierce Harris.

In moving scenes, Charity poured her heart out to her partner, explaining her fears over losing her - unaware that Vanessa was secretly battling bowel cancer.

Vanessa was waiting for the right moment to tell Charity (Credit: ITV)

In heart-wrenching scenes, the pub landlady apologised for their past disagreements and pledged her future to Vanessa.

The next night, Vanessa knew she had to tell her partner the truth about her health.

Explaining why they can't plan holidays and their honeymoon, she told Charity: "Just before Pierce took me, there was something that I needed to tell you."

Vanessa revealed the real reason she couldn't plan her future (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "Because I wanted to be certain. I didn't want to worry you. If this could come at any other time. I'm so sorry.

"I had some tests done at the hospital and I've had the results. I've got bowel cancer."

Charity was mortified by the horrible news, and was later seen crying her eyes out on her own.

Those watching from home were equally as distressed, with one tweeting: "This hurt my soul."

Another said: "Heartbreaking yet so well acted, especially by Michelle."

Last week, it was revealed that Vanessa had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

While being held hostage by Pierce, Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment prompting Pierce to go digging in her bag.

Pierce discovered Vanessa's cancer diagnosis before anyone else (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even her partner, Charity.

Emmerdale has told how Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding the plot.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible.

"Although bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, it can affect people of all ages. More than 2,500 people under 50, like Vanessa, are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year.

"This storyline will help to raise awareness of bowel cancer, and we hope it encourages viewers to recognise the symptoms and visit their GP if they're concerned."

Vanessa has a tough journey ahead (Credit: ITV)

Actress Michelle Hardwick revealed: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

Were you moved by the Charity and Vanessa scenes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!