Thursday 27th February 2020
Emmerdale fans fear Pierce won't face justice as it's revealed he knows DI Dent

Pierce worked as a solicitor before he went to prison in 2017

Fans of Emmerdale have been left fearing Pierce Harris won't face justice as it was revealed he was once friends with Detective Inspector Dent.

DI Dent is one of the detectives trying to solve the murder of Graham Foster.

After Graham's death, Marlon Dingle was framed for the crime by Pierce.

Pierce had killed Graham as revenge after Graham warned Pierce to keep away from Rhona Goskirk, the woman Pierce raped in 2017.

Pierce killed Graham (Credit: ITV)

For the last week, unhinged Pierce has been keeping Vanessa and her son Johnny hostage in Laurel's home, Mulberry cottage.

When Rhona found out what Pierce had done, she agreed to meet him but live streamed his confession to killing Graham to the Free Marlon page.

Pierce was arrested and taken to jail, however it appears he has some friends in high places.

The live stream sealed Pierce's fate (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

After his interview, where he told detectives the confession was part of a role play with Rhona, Detective Sergeant Ward left the room, leaving Dent and Pierce to talk.

Pierce turned to her and said: "Alone at last. I was waiting for you to say something. How's the family? Girls must've grown up a lot by now. Is Ava still crazy about horses?"

Dent told Pierce she couldn't help him unless he gave her something to work with.

Well that's it then, so much for justice.

Later, after DS Ward returned and they carried on the interview, Pierce said he wanted them to dismiss his confession as it was gained illegally.

Pierce knows DI Dent (Credit: ITV Hub)

However, DI Dent told him just because they went for work drinks with friends, didn't mean there was a conflict of interest.

The detectives told Pierce his DNA was found on the torch and footprints were found at the crime scene of Graham's death.

The new information led to Marlon's release, however some viewers fear DI Dent will end up helping Pierce and he will avoid facing justice.

Do you think DI Dent will help Pierce, or will he go back to prison where he belongs?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

