Emmerdale fans 'broken' as Charity plans her future with Vanessa unaware she has cancer

Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield were reunited in Emmerdale last night, for the first time since Vanessa's horrifying hostage situation.

On Wednesday (February 26), the vet was seen recovering in hospital after the arrest of her captor Pierce Harris.

Charity planned her future with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Charity poured her heart out to her partner, explaining her fears over losing her.

In heart-wrenching scenes, the pub landlady apologised for their past disagreements and pledged her future to her.

She said: "You do know how sorry I am, don't you? About everything."

Viewers were in bits by the tender scene (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "These past few weeks I have missed you so much. Let me get it off my chest. I've been selfish. I've taken you for granted.

"I have a lot of making up to do. And if you give me the chance, I'll do whatever it takes, I swear.

"Pierce is going to prison for a long time now, so we can start our life together. Me and you. And we can do all the things we've dreamed of doing. Because I am never going to let you go again."

Vanessa is hiding a killer secret from Charity (Credit: ITV)

As the pair hugged, viewers were left sobbing at home - knowing that Vanessa is secretly battling bowel cancer.

One wrote: "Charity is gonna be devastated when she finds out. Sad but brilliant, these two just work so well together."

Another said: "Don't go breaking my heart. Oh wait... Too late."

A third added: "So gutted Vanessa has cancer, I really want her and Charity to be happy together!!! Please don't kill her off."

"They rip my heart out. Don't take Vanessa away from Charity (and us) please. Vanity deserve a happy ending," pleaded another, and one more said: "I am broken, so thanks for that."

Many others believe that the pair deserve awards, and declared them the "best on-screen partnership".

Last week, it was revealed that Vanessa has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

While being held hostage by Pierce, Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment prompting Pierce to go digging in her bag.

Pierce is the only one who knows Vanessa has cancer (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even her partner, Charity.

Emmerdale has told how Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding the plot.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible.

"Although bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, it can affect people of all ages. More than 2,500 people under 50, like Vanessa, are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year.

"This storyline will help to raise awareness of bowel cancer, and we hope it encourages viewers to recognise the symptoms and visit their GP if they're concerned."

Vanessa faces a lonely battle against cancer unless she tells her friends and family (Credit: ITV)

Actress Michelle Hardwick revealed: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

