Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vanessa has bowel cancer

Vanessa Woodfield is battling bowel cancer, Emmerdale revealed tonight.

The vet is currently being held hostage by Pierce Harris, who has returned to the village to win back ex-wife Rhona, who has he been serving time in prison for raping.

When Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment, Pierce went digging in her bag.

Pierce discovered the truth about Vanessa's condition (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed that she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even her partner, Charity Dingle.

Although Pierce tried to be sympathetic telling her about his father who died of cancer, he soon made it all about him and Vanessa got on the wrong side of him again.

Will she escape in time to get treatment?

Pierce is keeping Vanessa against her will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has revealed Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding this storyline.

I hope to do Vanessa's story justice.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible."

"Although bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, it can affect people of all ages. More than 2,500 people under 50, like Vanessa, are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year.

"This storyline will help to raise awareness of bowel cancer, and we hope it encourages viewers to recognise the symptoms and visit their GP if they're concerned."

Charity thinks Vanessa has left her (Credit: ITV)

Actress Michelle Hardwick revealed: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

