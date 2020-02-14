Emmerdale confirms hour-long special for terrifying Pierce Harris plot climax?

Later this month, Emmerdale fans will be treated to some extra drama with an hour-long special coming up.

ITV schedules have revealed that on Tuesday, February 25, an extended episode of the soap will be broadcast.

Emmerdale is set to air from 7pm to 8pm for the, going up against rival soap, EastEnders for the last half an hour.

All other Emmerdale episodes will still air as normal that week, which means that viewers will be treated to the equivalent of seven episodes.

Rhona was terrified to learn that Pierce was up for parole (Credit: ITV)

While storyline details regarding the extended episode are not set to be released by ITV until next week, we can confirm that the Pierce Harris storyline is going to intensify.

Read more:

Next week's Emmerdale episodes are set to end with Rhona Goskirk realising that Piece is back, which will most probably lay the groundwork for an even more dramatic storyline during the hour-long special.

Pierce attacked and raped Rhona on their wedding night (Credit: ITV)

Recently, Pierce has been targeting a number of residents, including Rhona's best friend, Vanessa Woodfield.

Last month, Rhona was terrified to learnt that Pierce, the man who raped her, had been granted parole.

Read more: Emmerdale fans glad to see Moira return and back to herself

Pierce and Rhona got married in 2017 and he had been known to be violent before their wedding day.

On their wedding night, Pierce took Rhona by surprise when he announced he had bought them a new home. Rhona was confused as they had not discussed moving house to somewhere new.

Pierce was sent to prison for the attack (Credit ITV)

Pierce then accused Rhona of not being over her ex-husband, Paddy. Rhona admitted that while drunk she had kissed Paddy.

Pierce accused her of having led Paddy on, before going on to attack and rape her.

Rhona reported her sexual attack to the police and the case was taken to trial, which ended with Pierce being sent to prison for his actions.

Rhona recently learned that her ex was due for release. What she doesn't yet know is that he murdered her new lover Graham and has been stalking her in the village.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think will happen to Pierce.